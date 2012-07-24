* China's July manufacturing output grew at fastest pace in
9 months
* Spain's debt problems weigh on oil; investors eye Europe
data
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, July 24 Brent crude remained steady
above $103 per barrel on Tuesday as China, the world's top
energy consumer, showed signs of improvement in its economy
though fears of a Spanish bailout curbed oil price gains.
China's manufacturing output in July grew at its fastest
pace in nine months, helping lift an index of activity in the
country's overall factory sector to its highest level since
February and suggesting pro-growth government policies are
having an impact.
"China is the biggest driver of oil demand and its overall
oil demand does not seem to have suffered so much, as it builds
up infrastructure and crude stockpile," said Tony Nunan, a
Tokyo-based risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.
Brent crude inched up 23 cents to $103.49 a barrel
by 0313 GMT, while U.S. crude edged up 4 cents to $88.18.
Brent fell more than 3 percent on Monday after Spain's
central bank said the euro zone's fourth-largest economy sank
deeper into recession in the second quarter, stoking fears the
country was headed for a bailout.
Further clouding investor sentiments, Moody's Investors
Service changed its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and
Luxembourg to negative from stable and cited an increased chance
that Greece could leave the euro zone.
"The euro zone crisis will take months or years to find a
solution ... unfortunately there's no quick fix as there are
many moving parts," Nunan said.
Financial markets are braced for more evidence of damage to
the euro zone economy on Tuesday. July's advance surveys of
purchasing managers are expected to produce readings well
beneath the boom-bust mark of 50, signalling recession. At best,
the reports will show both manufacturing and services are at
least stabilising.
Spain's struggle to avoid a full-fledged international
bailout will be on display later in the day when the government
sells short-term debt amid widespread investor reluctance to
hold peripheral euro zone paper.
Greece, which only last month averted a crisis by having
pro-bailout parties win an election, is scheduled to meet its
troika of creditors -- the European Union, European Central Bank
and the International Monetary Fund -- to renegotiate rescue
payments which are crucial to keeping indebted Athens afloat and
within the euro zone.
MIDDLE EAST UNCERTAINTY
Oil prices continued to find some support from supply
worries triggered by a turmoil in Syria and tensions between
Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear program.
As international pressure continues on President Bashar
al-Assad's government, Syria acknowledged on Monday that it had
chemical and biological weapons and said it could use them if
foreign countries intervened in Syria's civil war.
Moderating recent threats from Iranian officials about
shutting the vital oil shipping lane, a military commander was
quoted on Monday as saying Iran would not close the Strait of
Hormuz as long as it is able to use the shipping lane itself.
U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were forecast to have
remained unchanged for the week to July 20 as a fall in imports
was offset by lower utilization rates, while gasoline
inventories were forecast to have dipped slightly, a preliminary
Reuters poll showed on Monday.
