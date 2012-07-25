(Corrects Brent price in headline and paragraph 1)
* Euro zone manufacturing shrinks, outlook dims
* U.S. crude, products stocks rose last week-API
* Coming up: EIA oil data at 1430 GMT
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, July 25 Brent slipped below $103 a
barrel on Wednesday as worries about oil demand from the
troubled euro zone offset any gains to prices sparked by
concerns about oil supply from the Middle East.
The euro zone's private sector shrank for a sixth month in
July as manufacturing output nosedived, notably in the core
countries of Germany and France, adding to the likelihood that
the bloc will slump back into recession, business surveys showed
on Tuesday.
Also weighing on prices was further evidence that the
economy of the world's biggest oil consumer was slowing: data
showed U.S. manufacturing activity in July expanded at its
slowest pace since late 2010.
Brent crude slipped 55 cents to $102.87 a barrel by
0651 GMT while U.S. crude fell 66 cents to $87.84.
"After the sharp drop on Monday, Brent has been trading
within a narrow range as there are still some concerns on the
euro zone economy, so there's some room for it to decline," said
Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan.
"The Chinese PMI data had a small impact but there is still
a lot of uncertainty on the euro situation ... Brent will
probably stay in the range of $98-$108 over the next few
months."
Spain on Tuesday paid the second-highest yield on short-term
debt since the euro's birth, which investors interpreted as
another sign the country will likely need a full sovereign
bailout.
An improvement in China's manufacturing sector in July
propped up prices on Tuesday but reports that the economy of the
world's second biggest oil consumer was still weakening added to
the bearish mood.
The International Monetary Fund said China's economy is set
for a soft landing and urged further reform and currency
appreciation to rebalance growth and reduce risks.
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said
economic growth will likely pick up in the second half of 2012
as a raft of policies rolled out to boost economic activity gain
traction, but warned that the economy still faces severe
challenges at home and abroad.
Also affected by the global slowdown, Japan's exports fell
in June from a year earlier, the first decline in four months.
U.S. CRUDE OIL STOCKS
An unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil stocks also kept prices
lower. U.S. crude stocks rose 1.3 million barrels last week, the
industry group American Petroleum Institute said in its weekly
report on Tuesday, surprising analysts who expected a decline.
U.S. crude oil inventories had been forecast to drop 700,000
barrels, with distillate stocks having risen 1.1 million barrels
and gasoline stocks slipping 600,000 barrels, a Reuters poll
taken ahead of weekly inventory reports showed.
Despite the notable slowdown in global economic growth,
Goldman Sachs analysts expect oil demand to grow well in excess
of production capacity growth.
"In our view, it is only a matter of time before inventories
and OPEC spare capacity become effectively exhausted, requiring
higher oil prices to restrain demand, keeping it in line with
available supply," they said in a note on Tuesday.
MIDDLE EAST TENSION
Supporting prices was the escalating violence in Syria, as
well as the tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's
nuclear programme.
Syria sent thousands of troops towards Aleppo in the early
hours of Wednesday, where its forces have been pounding rebel
fighters from the air, engulfing the country's largest city in
total warfare to put down a revolt.
The oil market is precariously balanced between a
deteriorating macro situation and near term supply-side risk,
analysts from National Australia Bank said in a note on
Wednesday.
"This tug of war between competing influences on crude oil
prices is likely to remain through the second half of 2012,"
they said. "With sanctions beginning to bite, Iran is likely to
become increasingly desperate geo-politically thereby
maintaining the risk premium that has been built in."
(Editing by Miral Fahmy and Alison Birrane)