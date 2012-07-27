SINGAPORE, July 27 Brent remained over $105 per
barrel on Friday, buoyed by a European Central Bank pledge to
protect the euro zone and hopes for fresh stimulus in the United
States, though it stayed on track for its biggest weekly drop in
over a month.
ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday said the bank would
do whatever it takes to protect the currency bloc from collapse,
with analysts saying this could signal a resumption of the ECB's
sovereign bond-buying scheme.
"It was a significant statement that has bought the ECB some
time," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
Brent crude was up 21 cents at $105.44 per barrel at
0200 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) had risen 7 cents
to $89.46 per barrel. Both Brent and U.S. crude remained on
course for their biggest weekly drop in a month, however.
While the short-term risk surrounding a euro zone break-up
has eased, analysts warned that Europe must use the time to work
out an effective framework for sharing credit risk within the
group.
"If they don't use this time to set up a policy framework
that would see the likes of Germany play a bigger role in
assuming credit risk, then the risk factor is going to be back
on," Spooner said.
"Needless to say the credibility of the ECB will be shredded
if there were no serious policy action to follow Draghi's
comments yesterday."
FRESH INJECTION
While claims for jobless benefits in the United States fell
to near a four-year low, analysts said a fresh injection of
stimulus would be needed to improve U.S. growth rates, broadly
boosting appetite for commodities.
"Today we're likely to see GDP numbers at around 1.5 percent
-- not a technical recession, but it's not exactly going to be a
boost to confidence," Spooner said.
"You need to see growth over 2.5 percent for us to see those
unemployment numbers come down (further)."
(Editing by Joseph Radford)