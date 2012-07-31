* Investors focus on U.S., Euro central bank meetings
* Market seeks concrete plans from ECB after Draghi remarks
* Coming Up: U.S consumer confidence, July: 1400 GMT
* Brent on track for biggest monthly gain since Feb
By Peg Mackey
LONDON, July 31 Oil slipped below $106 a barrel
on Tuesday as investors grew less convinced that new stimulus
measures from central banks in the United States and Europe
would be enough to revive fragile economies and boost oil
demand.
Uncertainty over the health of the global economy offset
news of lower production from the 12-member Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and an expected drop in
U.S. crude stockpiles.
Brent crude eased 77 cents to $105.43 per barrel by
0813 GMT, having dropped to a low of $105.27 in earlier trade.
U.S. crude was down 27 cents at $89.51, after hitting a low of
$89.34.
"For the moment, the economy remains the main focus for most
investors; that isn't to say that the situation in Iran and the
Middle East isn't of concern," said Ric Spooner, chief market
analyst at CMC Markets.
"But the market is for the moment well supplied to deal with
any immediate supply disruptions."
Brent has risen 8 percent in July, the biggest monthly gain
since February, while U.S. crude has added more than 5 percent
so far this month, snapping a two-month losing streak.
Supply from OPEC fell by 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) in
July to 31.18 million bpd, a Reuters survey showed. Investors
are now eyeing data on stockpiles in top oil consumer the United
States.
U.S. crude stockpiles are expected to have fallen by 1.6
million barrels last week due to lower imports, a Reuters poll
of analysts showed ahead of weekly inventory data from the
American Petroleum Institute later on Tuesday.
Oil prices continue to be supported by worries about supply
from sanctions-hit Iran. Iran and the West have been at odds
over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, resulting in crippling
sanctions that have cut the flow of Iranian oil into
international markets.
But sluggish growth in the U.S. and continued uncertainty
over how quickly European leaders can revive their economy
weighs heavily on the minds of investors.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi promised last
week to do what it takes to protect the euro, raising
expectations of new policy measures to solve the debt crisis
when the ECB meets on Thursday.
Spain slid deeper into recession in the second quarter as a
tough new round of austerity to head off the budget crisis that
threatens the euro affected both overall demand and the price
consumers have to pay for goods.
(Additional reporting by Luke Pachymuthu in Singapore; Editing
by Alison Birrane)