* Investors eye ECB after Fed disappoints
* N.Sea maintenance, loss of Iranian barrels support
* Coming Up: ECB rate decision; 1145 GMT
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Brent crude steadied near $106
a barrel on Thursday as investors looked to Europe for policy
easing measures after the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes by
deferring fresh monetary stimulus.
Investors expecting immediate stimulus measures from the
United States, the world's top oil consumer, were disappointed
after the Fed held off from providing more help to the economy,
although it kept the door open for further bond buying, also
known as quantitative easing (QE).
"QE3 is much more significant than a rate cut, because it
requires the expansion of the Fed's balance sheet. As such, the
barrier to implementing QE3 is higher, and the economic data
will need to be dire before the FOMC is likely to act," Jason
Schenker, president of Prestige Economics, said in a note.
The European Central Bank (ECB), which meets later in the
day, is now carrying the burden of the market's hopes, with
investors anxiously waiting to see if the ECB President Mario
Draghi will back up his vow to do whatever it takes to protect
the euro with serious action.
Brent crude edged up 8 cents to $106.04 per barrel
at 0244 GMT, while U.S crude inched down 2 cents to
$88.89 per barrel.
Oil prices were also supported a U.S. Energy Information
Administration report that showed a 6.5 million barrel drop in
domestic crude oil inventories last week, the largest weekly
drawdown since December and far more than the 700,000 drawdown
forecast in a Reuters poll.
"Right now there are a few supportive factors in the market
which are providing strength to oil, North Sea maintenance is
heavier than normal, loss of Iranian barrels and emerging demand
from refiners," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch &
Associates in Galena, Illinois.
"This will attract more speculative length and will keep
prices elevated."
The U.S. Congress overwhelmingly passed a new package of
sanctions against Iran on Wednesday that aims to punish banks,
insurance companies and shippers that help Tehran sell its oil.
The bill now heads to the White House for President Barack
Obama's signature. It builds on oil trade sanctions signed into
law by Obama in December that have prompted Japan, South Korea,
India and others to slash their purchases of Iranian oil.
MARKET EYES ECB
Investors are now focusing on the ECB policy meeting, with
expectations for bold actions after Draghi's pledge last week.
Spanish bond yields continues to trade at unsustainably high
levels, which has Europe on edge that Madrid will require a
bailout. Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, lies at
the centre of the bloc's debt crisis as it struggles with a
second recession in three years, record unemployment and soaring
bills from its regions and banks.
"We now expect at least a 25 basis point rate cut at the
meeting," Schenker from Prestige Economics said. "Anything less
could send the dollar sharply higher, commodity prices lower,
and could also push equities lower as well."
But others were not as optimistic.
"I don't think the market is going to get the kind of
proclamations from the ECB that it wants, the fundamental issues
in Europe are going to take time to work through," Ritterbusch
said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)