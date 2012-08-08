* U.S. crude oil stocks fall 3.7 million barrels - EIA
* North Sea Brent oil supply to hit record low in September
* Hopes for stimulus measures from U.S., Europe, China
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. EDT
Thursday
(Updates to closing prices and market activity, adds details)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, Aug 8 Oil futures turned mixed in late
trading on Wednesday after leaping to three-month highs on U.S.
government data showing a sharp drawdown in domestic crude
stockpiles last week and amid worries about lower North Sea oil
production.
Trading was choppy and the pace accelerated late in the
session, with U.S. crude closing lower for the first time in
four sessions. After turning negative late, Brent crude
recovered and posted small gain for the day.
Hopes for more monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve to help keep economic growth from stalling kept U.S.
crude's losses in check.
Expectations that the European Central Bank would act soon
to help debt-strapped members of the euro zone helped Brent
crude from falling to negative territory at the close.
In London, Brent crude futures for September delivery
settled at $112.14 a barrel, edging up 14 cents. In the
morning, it shot up to an intraday high of $113.27 a barrel, the
highest since May 8, after the EIA data.
U.S. September crude closed at $93.35, down 32 cents.
It hit a session high of $94.72, the highest since May 15.
"Despite the big drawdown in crude stocks, U.S. inventories
are still above their five-year average," said Gene McGillian,
analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
U.S. crude oil stocks fell 3.7 million barrels to 369.9
million in the week to Aug. 3, the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) said, well above the forecast in a Reuters
poll for a 300,000-barrels drawdown.
The drawdown was smaller than the 5.4 million barrels
reported by industry group American Petroleum Institute on
Tuesday. Still, it reinforced a market view of tightening
supplies in the world's biggest oil consumer.
EIA data showed U.S. crude stockpiles have fallen in eight
of the past 10 weeks since May 25, when they reached their
highest level in nearly 22 years.
The late surge in trading pulled up volumes, with Brent up 5
percent against its 30-day average and U.S. crude up 7 percent,
from its 3o-day average, according to Reuters data.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude rose to $18.79, after
closing at $18.33 on Tuesday. CL-LCOc1=R
"Today's larger-than-expected draws across the board have
initially added to a complex already gaining strength, leading
to new highs in the process," said Jay Levine, a broker at
Enerjay Llc in Portland, Maine.
Brent has risen about 25 percent and U.S. crude 21 percent
since the end of June, partly on expectations the world's
largest economies would take more measures to stimulate growth.
Some signs of oversold or near oversold conditions after the
extended price run-up had led some investors to trim their long
positions, analysts said.
Brent has found support from news of a major round of
maintenance in the North Sea over the next two months, which
will cut to a record low production of the four grades of crude
that underpin the benchmark contract.
The four grades -- Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk --
were scheduled to pump 720,000 barrels per day in September,
down more than 50,000 bpd from the August level, due to oilfield
maintenance and natural aging declines.
NORTH SEA IMPACT
The sharp cut in production from Britain's Buzzard oil field
feeding the key Forties stream, which usually sets the price of
the North Sea benchmark, could leave Brent open to a "Super
Squeeze," said Swiss energy market analyst Olivier Jakob.
"We do not want to be short (of) the Brent front spreads
until the end of the Buzzard maintenance, as the risk is just
too great to see Brent being squeezed," Jakob said.
The price spread between the September and October Brent
contracts LCOc1-LCOc2 widened to $1.60, up from a
backwardation of $1 last week, pointing to strong prompt demand.
Backwardation occurs when the nearest month contracts have a
higher price than succeeding months.
U.S. MIDWEST DRAW, REFINERY FIRE
The big drawdown in U.S. crude was led by a nearly 2.9-
million-barrel drop in Midwest stocks that followed the shutdown
of Enbridge Inc's 318,000 barrel per day Canadian Line
14 crude pipeline to the Chicago area.
EIA data showed imports of crude to the Midwest dropped
65,000 bpd last week, while supplies of Canadian crude to the
United States fell 158,000 bpd in the same period.
Also supportive for crude futures was the shutdown of
Chevron Corp's Richmond, California, refinery due to an
hours-long fire at its crude unit on Tuesday.
Traders were also weighing forecasts that Hurricane Ernesto,
downgraded to a tropical storm on Wednesday, was headed toward
the Gulf of Mexico, where Mexico's main oil operations are
located.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons and Eileen Houlihan in
New York, Christopher Johnson in London,; Florence Tan in
Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)