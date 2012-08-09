* China July inflation down, more scope for monetary easing
* U.S. crude stocks down 3.7 million barrels - EIA
* Coming up: China industrial output, retail sales at 0530
GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Aug 9 Brent crude stayed above $112 a
barrel on Thursday on hopes of more stimulus from China to
support economic growth and fuel demand at the world's second
largest oil consumer.
A fall in U.S. crude inventories last week and supply
disruptions caused by a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as
lower North Sea oil output and tensions in the Middle East also
kept oil prices high.
Brent crude for September delivery edged up 8 cents
at $112.22 a barrel by 0244 GMT after rising four straight
sessions. U.S. crude was at $93.56, up 21 cents.
Risk appetite among investors has improved on signs that
policymakers from the United States, Europe and China could take
action to revive global economic growth.
China's central bank has scope to ease monetary policy
further and focus on growth after the country's annual consumer
inflation fell to a 30-month low in July, analysts said.
"Sentiment has turned around from the end of June on
supportive factors such as potential stimulus packages from the
Federal Reserve Bank and the European Central Bank," said Tetsu
Emori, a Tokyo-based commodities fund manager at Astmax
Investment.
"The demand-supply balance is also getting more healthy than
several months ago. I don't see any negative factors at the
moment."
Investors will scour industrial output and retail sales data
from China later on Thursday to determine its outlook for the
rest of the year after the world's second largest economy grew
in the second quarter at its slowest pace in three years.
The European Central Bank said last week it may again buy
government bonds while a top Federal Reserve official said the
central bank should launch another bond-buying program of
whatever size and duration is necessary to get the U.S. economy
back on its feet.
Oil is also supported by a larger than expected decline in
U.S. crude stockpiles, supply disruptions in the North Sea and
the Gulf of Mexico, and a fall in Iranian exports due to Western
sanctions.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell more than expected last week
despite rising imports, federal government data showed. Analysts
say the shutdown of an Enbridge pipeline reduced supply.
In the North Sea, oil output is set to plunge 17 percent in
September due to oilfield maintenance and natural decline while
Mexico has closed two of three main oil export ports in the gulf
due to high waves caused by Tropical Storm Ernesto.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)