* All threats "dwarfed" by Iran nuclear work -Israel PM
* Asian shares steady, growth worries limit gains
* Brent to drop back to $111.31 -technicals
(Updates prices)
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Aug 13 Brent crude rose above $114
per barrel on Monday to its highest in more than three months as
Israel's comments on stopping Iran from proceeding with a
disputed nuclear programme stoked worries about a disruption in
supply from the region.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that most
threats to Israel's security were "dwarfed" by the prospect of
Iran obtaining nuclear weaponry. Those comments overshadowed
recent forecasts of a further slowdown in oil demand growth due
to a weak economic outlook in the United States and Europe.
Brent crude, which hit $114.28 -- its highest since
May 4, traded 41 cents up at $113.36 a barrel by 0635 GMT,
gaining for six out of the past seven sessions. U.S. oil
rose 18 cents to $93.05, after ending 49 cents lower at $92.87.
"We are seeing prices rise despite weak growth outlook
numbers on Friday," said Ben Le Brun, a Sydney-based market
analyst at OptionsXpress. "The Israeli comments, what you see in
Israeli media, is a concern. A major concern."
The debate in Israel whether to go to war against Iran over
its nuclear programme intensified during the weekend, worrying
oil investors who see it as defying appeals by U.S. President
Barack Obama to allow more time for international diplomacy.
"We will continue to see tensions in the Middle East
underpin oil prices," Le Brun said.
Oil may trade in a tight, $2-a-barrel range unless the
situation in the Middle East worsens or till the time there is
more clarity on steps central banks may take to bolster growth,
Le Brun said. A revival in commodity demand could be expected
once more policy measures are announced, he said.
A decline in North Sea crude output is also supporting
Brent. Output from 11 production streams is set to fall by 17
percent in September due to maintenance and natural decline.
"An escalation in geopolitical risks in the Middle East and
supply disruption risks from the North Sea has been supporting
Brent," analysts at ANZ said in a research report.
WORSENING DEMAND
Yet, gains were capped after the International Energy Agency
(IEA) said on Friday oil demand will rise more slowly than
expected in China, Europe and the United States next year as
economic growth falters.
The West's energy watchdog cut its estimates of oil use
worldwide for several years, trimming the 2013 demand forecast
by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the light of a "worrying
slowdown" in global economic activity.
Much of this decline is due to a deceleration in growth in
the world's second-largest economy China, which will consume
much less oil this year and next, the IEA said.
China's imports of crude oil sank in July to a nine-month
low as refineries cut output due to low demand.
Japan's economy expanded just 0.3 percent in April-June, at
just half the pace expected. The United States, Japan and China
have all reported weaker growth in the April-June quarter
compared with their previous-quarter figures.
Commodity currencies were under mild pressure on Monday and
Asian shares edged lower, while base metals slipped as
investors worried about the health of the global economy.
Brent may revisit its Aug. 10 low of $111.31 per barrel as a
correction from the same day's high of $113.54 has not ended,
while U.S. oil may also touch its Aug. 10 low of $91.71 per
barrel, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)