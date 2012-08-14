* Upbeat US retail sales data, stimulus hopes lift oil
* Euro zone GDP contracts 0.2 percent
* POLL: U.S. crude stocks seen down on lower imports
* Coming up: U.S. EIA stocks data at 10::30 a.m. EDT
Wednesday
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Brent oil futures ended at a
fresh three-month high on Tuesday as strong U.S. retail sales,
tighter North Sea crude supplies and speculation about economic
stimulus outweighed weak euro zone growth data.
U.S. crude futures closed nearly 1 percent higher after data
showed July retail sales rose for the first time in four months
and producer prices climbed at the fastest pace in five months,
both supportive signals for oil.
"I think the strength of the retail sales numbers and (gains
in the) stock market have pushed up (oil) demand expectations,"
said Carl Larry, president of Oil Outlooks LLC in New York.
In London, Brent for September delivery settled at
$114.03 a barrel, rising 43 cents, after lengthy choppy trading
on either side of unchanged. It was the highest settlement since
May 3. The contract hit a session high of $114.30, below
Monday's peak and a three-month intraday high of $115.11.
Benchmark London crude has risen nearly $8 this month to
date, pushing the contract to near 73 on the 14-day Relative
Strength Index, a technical signal that Brent is overbought. The
overbought signal developed as September Brent heads for
expiration on Thursday, keeping investors cautious.
U.S. September crude settled at $93.43, gaining 70
cents, having hit a session high of $93.92 which was below
Monday's high of $94.14.
"The market is looking overdone, which is why prices have
not reached Monday's highs," said Mark Waggoner, president of
Excel Futures in Bend, Oregon.
In post-settlement trading, oil pared gains after the
industry group American Petroleum Institute said domestic crude
stocks rose 2.8 million barrels last week, defying a
1.7-million-barrel drawdown forecast in a Reuters poll.
U.S. gasoline stocks fell 2.0 million barrels, above the
forecast for a 1.5 million drawdown and distillate stocks rose
1.2 million barrels against the forecast for a 200,000-barrel
decline.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will issue
its weekly data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
Brent's premium against U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R edged down 27
cents to close at $20.60, from $20.87 on Monday.
Trading volumes were slim, with Brent down 20 percent from
its 30-day average and U.S. crude 17 percent below its 30-day
average, according to Reuters data.
Hopes that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would
announce in a speech next month that the central bank will renew
bond purchases for a third round of quantitative easing to
support the economy kept oil futures supported.
"Investors are building in expectations of a QE3 ahead of
the Jackson Hole speech by Bernanke," said Harry Tchilinguirian,
an oil analyst at BNP Paribas in London.
China was also expected to step up its response to weaker
growth, with stimulus likely in the form of more infrastructure
projects, which would raise demand for base metals and energy.
EURO ZONE ECONOMY SHRINKS
The 17-nation euro zone's economy contracted by 0.2 percent
in the second quarter, data showed. Germany eked out 0.3 percent
growth, slightly beating forecasts.
Whether a weakening economy will make Germany, the region's
powerhouse, less likely to support rescue efforts for the
broader euro zone is the big question, analysts said.
Hopes remain that the European Central Bank will step in
next month to help Spain and Italy cut borrowing costs after ECB
President Mario Draghi's recent pledge to do all it takes to
preserve the currency.
MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS
Oil investors were keeping a watch over tensions in the
Middle East that could affect supplies. Iran remained at
loggerheads with the West over its disputed nuclear program,
which has raised alarms in Israel.
The United States does not believe Israel has made a
decision on whether to attack Iran over its nuclear program,
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said, after sharp rhetoric
from Israeli officials that has put financial markets on edge.
