* U.S. crude stocks fall sharply, despite modest rise in
imports -EIA
* Dallas Fed's Fisher says more policy easing won't help on
jobs
* Asian shares steady, investors wait for more clues on
stimulus
* Coming up: U.S. housing starts, jobless claims; 1230 GMT
By Manash Goswami and Elizabeth Law
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Brent crude rose slightly on
Thursday, staying near a three-month high above $116 on concerns
over disruptions to supply from the Middle East and a
steeper-than-expected drawdown in oil stocks in the world's top
consumer, the United States.
The European benchmark has risen more than a third in less
than two months from the low for the year of $88.49, as worries
about a conflict over Iran's disputed nuclear programme escalate
and as investors lock in positions on hopes of more stimulus
measures from central banks.
Data on Wednesday showing a steep drop in U.S. stocks
exacerbated global supply worries.
Brent had gained 7 cents to $116.32 a barrel by 0325
GMT, after ending $2.22 up at the highest settlement since May
2. U.S. crude gained 11 cents to $94.44, after rising 90
cents to its highest settlement since May 14.
"The market is reacting to the U.S. inventory report because
it showed an unexpectedly large drop," said Victor Shum, a
senior partner at oil consultancy Purvin & Gertz.
"Added to that is the ongoing geopolitical issue in the
Middle East with recent comments suggesting a conflict."
But the steep gains since the low touched on June 22 may
have been excessive, putting prices at risk of a correction,
Shum said, adding that the U.S. contract may slip to $90 a
barrel, with Brent commanding a $15 premium.
"Expectations of central banks doing another round of
quantitative easing have contributed to some of the current
strength in prices. That's put oil in an overbought territory
because we have not seen any actual move in that direction - it
has just been talk. I would say - show me the money first."
Reflecting the deepening crisis in Middle East, the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) suspended Syria's
membership early on Thursday at a summit of Muslim leaders in
Mecca, citing President Bashar al-Assad's violent suppression of
the Syrian revolt.
U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected last week,
slipping 3.7 million barrels to 366.16 million barrels in the
week to Aug. 10 despite a modest rise in crude imports, the
Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast a drop of 1.7 million barrels.
Inventories of refined products were mixed, with gasoline
stocks down 2.37 million barrels to 203.7 million barrels,
against an expectation of a draw of 1.5 million barrels.
Distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 677,000
barrels to 124.22 million, versus a forecast decline of 200,000
barrels, the EIA said.
STIMULUS MEASURES
Investors are also looking out for further indications on
monetary stimulus measures in the United Sates. Consumer prices
there were flat in July for a second straight month and the
year-on-year increase was the smallest in more than 1-1/2 years,
giving the Federal Reserve room to tackle high unemployment.
Other reports on Wednesday showed home-builder sentiment in
August hit its highest level in more than five years, however,
while industrial production rose in July.
Richard Fisher, the president of the Dallas Federal Reserve
Bank, repeated his view that more monetary policy easing would
not help boost employment and could even hurt the U.S. economy
as it could increase market uncertainty.
Brent will gain more to $117.96 per barrel, as indicated by
a Fibonacci retracement analysis, while U.S. oil is expected to
break resistance at $95.03 per barrel and rise towards $96.87,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)