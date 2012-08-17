* White House studying possible release of oil reserves
* IEA: Markets well supplied, no need to tap reserves
* U.S. crude edges up, highest settlement since May
* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
(Updates prices, market activity)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Aug 17 Brent October crude futures
fell more than 1 percent on Friday on talk of a possible release
of U.S. strategic petroleum reserves and expectations that North
Sea output will rebound after maintenance curbs production in
September.
Profit taking by those trading the Brent/U.S. crude spread
also was a factor, a day after the Brent September contract
expired at a three-month peak and Brent's premium to its U.S.
counterpart having exceeded $22 a barrel this week.
Front-month U.S. September crude showed resilience, edging
up in choppy trade to its own three-month high, while U.S.
gasoline and heating oil futures fell sharply in
tandem with Brent's decline.
Following the Brent September contract's expiration
on Thursday at a three-month peak of $116.90 a barrel, October
Brent pared gains in post-settlement trading on news the
White House was "dusting off old plans" for a potential release
of strategic oil stocks.
Brent fell more than $2 before bouncing off lows on Friday
when the head of the International Energy Agency said oil
markets were currently well supplied and there was no reason for
governments to release oil from strategic reserves.
The front-month Brent price managed a small gain for the
week, while U.S. crude posted a 3.38 percent weekly increase. It
was the third straight weekly gain for Brent and U.S. crude.
North Sea production curbs in September, escalating
geopolitical tensions over Syria's civil conflict and the
dispute over Iran's nuclear program and hopes that central banks
will provide more stimulus had combined to pull Brent up since
it settled at $89.23 a barrel on June 21.
Brent October crude fell $1.56 to settle at $113.71
a barrel, after falling to $112.70 intraday. Brent managed a
76-cent weekly gain.
"The market moved a long way in quite a short time and we
are now seeing some profit-taking," said Eugen Weinberg, global
head of commodities research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
U.S. September crude rose 41 cents to settle at
$96.01 a barrel in choppy trade, having reached $96.28. The
settlement and intraday peak were the highest since May 11.
The North Sea production drop next month and Brent's
sensitivity to Middle East disruptions pushed its premium to
U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R to $22.28 on Wednesday, but it ended at
$17.39 on Friday, based on October settlements.
"The spread had stretched out pretty wide, so some profit
taking was not unexpected as the North Sea maintenance will end
and production return," said Bill O'Grady, chief market
strategist at Confluence Investment Management, St. Louis.
The price premium of front-month Brent to its nearby
contract also had been elevated, rising above $2 before the
September contract expired. It was only 73 cents based on
October and November settlements on Friday.
TAP RESERVES OR ADD TO THEM?
Britain's energy ministry said it was ready to ask the IEA
to take action to deal with high oil prices, but neither it nor
its partners had made any decision to release stocks.
France and the United States are in contact on recent price
rises and are studying all options, an official at the offices
of President Francois Hollande said.
Japan and South Korea saw no need yet for a release from
reserves, government sources said.
Amid all this downplaying of the need for a reserves
release, European governments are on a buying spree for crude
and oil products in order to meet new European Union (EU) rules
designed to mitigate the effect of a supply crisis.
An EU embargo on Iranian crude oil is in its second month,
as the dispute between the West and Iran over its nuclear
program drags on.
MIDDLE EAST TURMOIL
Also curbing oil's push higher, Israeli President Shimon
Peres on Thursday came out against any go-it-alone attack on
Iran, saying he trusted U.S President Barack Obama's pledge to
prevent Tehran from producing nuclear weapons.
But oil prices continue to find support from turmoil in
Syria and the surrounding region. Refugees are fleeing Syria in
ever greater numbers, U.N. agencies said on Friday, as the
conflict between President Bashar al-Assad's forces and rebels
intensifies.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and
Manash Goswami and Elizabeth Law in Singapore; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz, Dale Hudson, Jim Marshall and Marguerita Choy)