* IEA, Japan, South Korea question need to release reserves
* North Sea supply shortfall may ease after maintenance ends
* Winter demand, low product inventories to support prices
By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, Aug 20 Brent crude inched up on
Monday to more than $114 a barrel as the United States' plan to
release strategic petroleum reserves faced stiff resistance, but
hopes for a revival in North Sea crude output kept a lid on
gains.
Oil prices slipped last week after a source said the White
House was "dusting off" plans for potentially tapping the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve to prevent high energy costs from
undermining the success of sanctions against Iran.
Japan and South Korea, as well as the head of the
International Energy Agency (IEA), the energy watchdog of the
West, said on Friday there was no reason to release U.S.
reserves to arrest the rise in gasoline prices.
Brent crude for October rose 55 cents to $114.26 a
barrel by 0636 GMT after falling more than $2 on Friday on
expectations the U.S. might release some of its reserves. U.S.
oil added 48 cents to $96.49.
Brent has risen about a third in less than two months from
the year's low of $88.49, boosted by supply concerns after a
dispute between Iran and the West over the Middle Eastern
country's nuclear programme.
"The market may have reason to believe that it was
scare-mongering, especially if the IEA is suggesting it won't be
supportive of the release of reserves," said Natalie Robertson,
an analyst at ANZ in Sydney.
"Brent has been supported by the ongoing disruption in North
Sea supplies, but they are expected to ease in the coming
months, which could dampen prices."
TO RELEASE OR NOT TO RELEASE
U.S. officials are collecting information about potential
needs and studying futures, production numbers and data on
Iranian oil exports, the source said on Thursday.
A day later, Maria van der Hoeven, executive director of the
IEA, said there was no reason for a release, adding that the
market was sufficiently supplied.
She said she had not discussed a potential release with
members of the Paris-based IEA, which is charged with
coordinating use of consumer nations' strategic inventories.
Britain and France appeared open to discussing the
possibility, but officials in Japan and South Korea said on
Friday they saw no cause for action, adding that stock releases
were usually considered during supply shortages, and not
prompted by price gains.
Adding to worries were incidents of unrest in the Middle
East, specifically in Libya where a car bomb killed two people
on Sunday and an attack on a mosque in Yemen which killed seven.
NORTH SEA
Brent crude has also been supported in recent weeks by
expectations of shrinking North Sea production, which will fall
about 17 percent in September from August, as the key Buzzard
field will be offline for maintenance.
Buzzard is Britain's largest oilfield and is suspending
output until about mid-October. Buzzard is the single biggest
contributor to the Forties stream, which in turn is the largest
of four crude flows that set the price for Brent.
Still, this shortfall is viewed as a temporary glitch, with
traders expecting the pressure to ease in coming months when the
maintenance is completed.
"Tightness in the North Sea should ease after maintenance at
the Buzzard field is completed after September," Morgan Stanley
analysts led by Hussein Allidina said in a note on Monday.
"Increased supply from the Forties stream, planned refinery
maintenance in the Atlantic Basin and a potential return of
Sudanese and South Sudanese supply portend to a more comfortable
4Q12 crude balance."
Prices are expected to remain range-bound this week, given
the shortage of economic data releases at this time of the
month, added ANZ's Robertson.
Traders are still looking to the minutes of the last Federal
Open Market Committee's (FOMC) July 31-Aug 1 meeting this week,
which may provide cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's view on
further policy easing.
Demand for crude oil has remained sluggish because of the
global economic slowdown, but with Europe and the U.S. heading
towards winter, low gasoil inventories may provide fundamental
support to crude, Deutsche Bank analysts said in a weekly note
on Friday.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)