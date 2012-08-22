* Greek meetings, Fed minutes eyed
* Supply concerns persist due to Iran dispute, Syria tension
By Peg Mackey
LONDON, Aug 22 Oil hovered near $115 a barrel on
Wednesday as investors held out hope that Europe would overcome
its debt crisis while Middle East tension kept the potential for
supply disruption in focus.
Brent crude has recovered from a low of $88.49 reached in
June to hit a three-month top last week on hopes of progress in
Europe and worries about Iran.
But to sustain that momentum, oil dealers will need to see
more concrete steps taken by central banks from Europe to China
to stimulate their economies.
Brent shed 27 cents to 114.37 per barrel by 0900
GMT. It touched $115.58 on Tuesday, its highest since a
three-month peak of $117.03 last week. U.S. crude was up
10 cents to $96.94 per barrel.
There "might just be a little bit of profit-taking, given
that we're up at lofty levels and all we've got (from Europe) at
the moment is dialogue, but they haven't got any action or any
follow-through," said Ben Le Brun, a Sydney-based market analyst
at OptionsXpress.
Stocks and currency markets have been rallying in recent
weeks on speculation the European Central Bank is set to take
steps to cap borrowing costs in Spain and Italy.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is holding bilateral
talks with leaders of France, Germany and the Eurogroup this
week to seek concessions for its austerity-to-bailout swap. His
first meeting is later this afternoon with euro zone chief
Jean-Claude Juncker.
ESCALATING TENSION
Supply concerns continue to support prices, with escalating
tension in Iran and Syria adding to worries over an expected cut
in output from the North Sea because of maintenance operations.
Turkey is investigating possible Syrian links to a deadly
car bomb attack near its southeastern border, underscoring fears
that the conflict in Syria is fuelling instability in
neighbouring countries.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a U.N.
nuclear watchdog, will try to persuade Iran to address questions
about its suspected nuclear weapons research at a meeting on
Friday, more than two months after previous talks ended in
failure.
The talks will take place just a few days before the agency
is due to issue its latest quarterly report on Iran's disputed
nuclear programme.
Also supporting prices was data from the American Petroleum
Institute on Tuesday.
U.S. crude stocks fell by a larger than expected 6 million
barrels in the week to Aug. 17 as imports dipped, compared with
analysts' expectations for a 400,000-barrel drawdown.
Investors will also be looking to the minutes of the recent
meeting of U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers for cues on the
health of the U.S. economy.