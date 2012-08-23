* Fed minutes hint at another round of monetary stimulus
By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Brent crude rose more than a
dollar on Thursday, approaching $116 per barrel on renewed hopes
for another round of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, helping investors look past weak manufacturing data
from China.
The prospect of further economic stimulus from the Fed
should boost the outlook for demand from the world's top oil
consumer, although more evidence of a slowdown in China, the
second biggest user, could limit price gains.
Brent October futures rose $1.03 to $115.94 a barrel
at 0332 GMT, rising for a third straight session. U.S. crude
was up 74 cents at 98 per barrel, after hitting a
three-month high of $98.05 earlier in the session.
"We are in the midst of the U.S. holiday season, when demand
for oil is high, and the added impetus is the prospect of
stimulus," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of
BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm.
Minutes from the latest meeting of Fed policymakers released
on Wednesday suggested that the U.S. central bank is likely to
deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless
the economy improves considerably.
The Fed's policy has been fairly dovish, given that
overnight interest rates are near zero and it has bought $2.3
trillion in U.S. government debt and mortgage-related bonds to
push borrowing costs lower. It has said it does not expect to
raise rates until late-2014 at the earliest.
Further stimulus may weaken the dollar, which in turn will
spur prices of all commodities, while any boost to the U.S.
economy from the stimulus may also drive up demand for oil.
CHINA DATA DISAPPOINTS
Crude futures pared some gains after disappointing data from
China signalled that a persistent slowdown in the world's
biggest energy consumer has extended into the third quarter.
The HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers index
(PMI) fell to 47.8 in August, its lowest level since November,
from 49.5 in July.
After hovering for several months just under the 50 mark
that divides expansion from contraction, the index is now at
levels rarely seen since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
The weak data adds to worries that have been lingering
because of the European debt crisis.
Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker kept alive Greek hopes
of winning more time to push through austerity cuts but warned
the country was staring at its "last chance" to avoid
bankruptcy.
Greece's prime minister will meet leaders of Germany and
France this week to seek concessions in some terms of the
bailout agreement.
However, initial signs suggest that both leaders may offer
little leeway and expect him to stick to the original terms.
SUPPLY WORRIES
Worries about oil supply remain amid continued unrest in the
Middle East, with increasing violence in Syria and tensions
between Iran and the western nations nowhere near resolution.
The Syrian army has this week used tanks and helicopter
gunships in an offensive around the capital of Damascus that
coincided with the departure of U.N. military observers, whose
mission to stop bloodshed and nudge Syria towards a peaceful
transition was a failure.
The chief of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, which will resume
talks with Iran on Friday over its disputed nuclear programme,
played down chances of a breakthrough. The dispute has led to
sanctions by the U.S. and European Union on shipments from Iran
and has driven up crude prices.
Brent prices also remain supported by an expected cut in
North Sea oil production related to maintenance.
However, initial estimates of the cut in production may now
be revised downwards after tweaks to August and September export
schedules, boosting supply of crude from the home of the global
Brent oil benchmark.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)