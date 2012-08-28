* Tropical Storm Isaac could become Category 1 Hurricane

* Possibility of U.S. reserves release subdues prices

* Fed meeting, Bernanke's Friday speech in focus

By Ramya Venugopal

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Brent oil futures were steady above $112 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by supply concerns after U.S. companies slashed crude production in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Isaac threatened to strengthen into a hurricane.

But worries that hurricane damage may prompt refiners to cut crude oil purchases in coming weeks and the U.S. government may release some of its strategic oil reserves kept prices in check.

"Right now the focus is on supply disruptions in the crude market. The supply-risk premium is keeping prices supported," said Natalie Rampano, commodity strategist at ANZ.

"At the same time there's concern over the possibility that the U.S. might release some of its reserves, those rumours have been doing the rounds for a while."

Brent crude slipped 9 cents to $112.17 per barrel by 0341 GMT, while U.S. crude was off 7 cents at $95.40.

Brent rose to as high as $115.50 on Monday, gaining nearly $2 as U.S. refiners shut facilities on the Gulf Coast ahead of Isaac, while U.S. oil had touched a session-peak of $97.72.

Energy companies have cut crude production by 78 percent in the Gulf of Mexico, regulators said on Monday.

Shut-ins are expected to increase over the next few days In the region, which accounts for nearly a fourth of U.S. oil output and 7 percent of its natgas output.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned the storm could buffet towns and cities in at least three U.S. states near the shoreline and flood the northern Gulf coast with a storm surge of up to 12 feet (3.6 metres) in some areas.

"Demand for crude won't be impacted immediately, it will depend on what kind of (refinery) outages the hurricane will bring," said ANZ's Rampono.

Sources had told Reuters this month that the White House was "dusting off" old plans for a possible release of oil reserves to rein in crude prices, and the International Energy Agency (IEA), which had resisted the plan, appears to have agreed to the idea..

STIMULUS HOPES

Investors are also focussing on a meeting of Federal Reserve officials in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which will be marked by a closely-watched speech by Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday, for cues on the possibility of further monetary stimulus.

Bernanke has used the event for the past two years to indicate the Fed's policy intentions. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will also speak at the event on Saturday.

The Fed meeting will be followed by the ECB's policy meeting on Sept. 6 and then the German Constitutional Court's ruling on the euro zone's permanent bailout fund on Sept. 12, which may provide clarity on the ECB's bond-buying plans.

Stocks, bonds, the euro and oil have risen in recent days on hopes of further easing by the Fed and bond purchases by ECB.

"Oil is doing what a lot of risk assets are doing these days," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC markets in Sydney.

"We are now at a watershed level, after a significant rally and there is a reluctance to push prices above current levels, until we get details beyond the initiatives."

Traders are also awaiting data on U.S. inventory due later on Tuesday, which is expected to show that crude stockpiles fell for a fifth straight week due to lower imports.

In other related news, a fire burned for a third day in two fuel storage tanks at Venezuela's biggest refinery on Monday, raising doubts about its plans to restart operations quickly. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)