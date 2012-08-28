* Tropical storm Isaac could become Category 1 hurricane
* Possibility of U.S. reserves release subdues prices
* Fed meeting, Bernanke's Friday speech in focus
By Peg Mackey
LONDON, Aug 28 Oil was steady below $113 a
barrel on Tuesday, as tropical storm Issac bore down on the Gulf
of Mexico and forced companies to close down U.S. oil
production.
"Because U.S. Gulf Coast refiners are operating near full
utilization, the potential for disruption to oil product markets
is particularly pronounced," J.P. Morgan analysts, led by Colin
Fenton, said in a report.
Gains may be limited by worries that hurricane damage could
prompt refiners to cut crude oil purchases in coming weeks and
on heightened expectations the International Energy Agency (IEA)
may release oil reserves as soon as September.
Brent crude rose 33 cents to $112.59 per barrel by
0857 GMT, while U.S. crude gained 57 cents to $96.04.
Brent rose to as high as $115.50 on Monday, gaining nearly
$2 as U.S. refiners shut facilities on the Gulf Coast ahead of
Isaac, before closing at $112.26, while U.S. oil had touched a
session-peak of $97.72.
Energy companies have slashed crude production by 78 percent
in the Gulf of Mexico, regulators said on Monday.
Shut-ins are expected to increase over the next few days In
the region, which accounts for nearly a fourth of U.S. oil
output and 7 percent of its natgas output.
Rain and storm force winds were expected to spread into the
region in the coming hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said, as computer forecast models increasingly showed to storm
likely to make landfall late on Tuesday near southeastern
Louisiana as a full-blown hurricane.
STIMULUS HOPES
Investors are also focusing on a meeting of Federal Reserve
officials in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which will be marked by a
closely-watched speech by Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday, for
cues on the possibility of further monetary stimulus.
Bernanke has used the event for the past two years to
indicate the Fed's policy intentions. European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi will also speak at the event on Saturday.
The Fed meeting will be followed by the ECB's policy meeting
on Sept. 6 and then the German Constitutional Court's ruling on
the euro zone's permanent bailout fund on Sept. 12, which may
provide clarity on the ECB's bond-buying plans.
Stocks, bonds, the euro and oil have risen in recent days on
hopes of further easing by the Fed and bond purchases by ECB.
"Oil is doing what a lot of risk assets are doing these
days," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC markets in
Sydney.
"We are now at a watershed level, after a significant rally
and there is a reluctance to push prices above current levels,
until we get details beyond the initiatives."
Adding to supply worries, a fire burned for a third day in
two fuel storage tanks at Venezuela's biggest refinery on
Monday, raising doubts about its plans to restart operations
quickly.
Traders are also awaiting data on U.S. inventory due later
on Tuesday, which is expected to show that crude stockpiles fell
for a fifth straight week due to lower imports.
In related news, Iran has indicated it might allow diplomats
visiting Tehran for this week's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)
summit to go to the Parchin military base, which U.N. nuclear
experts say may have been used for nuclear-related explosives
tests.
