* Investors await Bernanke speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
* Possibility of strike in Norway oil sector supports prices
* No reports of major damage to offshore platforms from
Hurricane Isaac
(Updates prices)
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, August 31 Brent crude futures climbed
above $112 per barrel on Friday, on track for a second monthly
gain as investors awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke for hints of more monetary easing that
could stoke oil demand.
Investors will look for any sign of a third round of
quantitative easing from Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, due later Friday, with more stimulus expected to weigh
on the U.S. dollar and boost dollar-denominated oil.
Brent crude futures had climbed six cents to $112.71
per barrel by 0619 GMT, after falling to a session low of
$112.36 earlier. U.S. crude inched up one cent to $94.63.
"Oil is probably going to trade sideways today until the
Bernanke speech, which will likely provide more of a downside
risk as the markets have already priced in a policy easing
response," said Natalie Rampono, commodity strategist at ANZ.
"The backwardation in oil futures also implies tighter
supplies."
A backwardated market is when prompt prices are stronger
than prices for forward months.
A possible strike by Norway's oil services workers, upcoming
North Sea maintenance and the ongoing dispute over Iran's
nuclear programme all continued to threaten oil output and
bolster Brent prices.
Geopolitical risks remain as a U.N. watchdog report is
expected to show that Iran has expanded its potential capacity
to refine uranium at an underground site by at least 30 percent
since May, adding to Western worries over Tehran's nuclear aims.
Language used by some Israeli politicians has fanned
speculation that Israel might hit Iran's nuclear sites before
the November U.S. presidential vote. Washington has said there
is still time for diplomatic pressure to work, but it could be
drawn into any war between the two Middle East foes.
But capping oil price gains, Iranian oil shipments have
risen slightly in August from the lowest level in more than two
decades, contributing to an increase in OPEC crude output that
has been mainly driven by exports from Angola and Nigeria.
A Reuters survey indicated that Saudi Arabia and its Gulf
Arab allies - the OPEC members most able to boost production at
short notice - have not been pumping more this month, despite
calls by consumer countries for extra oil to offset prices.
ISAAC AFTERMATH
U.S. crude remained steady as Hurricane Isaac, now a much
weaker tropical depression, was seen posing no further threat to
most energy infrastructure on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Most oil and gas companies in the U.S. Gulf Coast region on
Thursday prepared to gradually restart installations following
Hurricane Isaac, while one refinery reported flooding and
scrambled to prevent further damage.
Ninety-five percent of oil production and 73 percent of
natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remained shut, U.S.
government figures showed on Thursday. About 936,500 bpd, or 5.5
percent, of total U.S. refining capacity was still idle.
Also contributing bearishness to U.S. oil prices, the White
House repeated on Thursday that releasing oil from the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve in response to lofty energy prices remained an
option but that it had no announcements to make on the topic.
U.S. oil demand was weaker than expected in June as fuel
consumption remained tepid compared with a year earlier, the
U.S. government said, adding that oil demand in the world's top
consumer fell to 18.915 million barrels per day in June, 210,000
bpd less than previously estimated.
ECONOMIC WOES
Weak economic sentiment from Asia also threatened oil
demand.
Japan's industrial output unexpectedly fell as factories cut
output to key Chinese and European markets while a leading
indicator for manufacturing hovered at its lowest level in 16
months, in a troubling sign that Japan's broad economy is
weakening.
India's GDP growth likely languished around its lowest in
three years in the quarter that ended in June, as weak demand in
the West hit the country's exports.
