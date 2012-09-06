* ECB could announce new measures to tackle debt crisis

* Investors also await U.S. payrolls report on Friday

* Coming up: EIA oil data at 1500 GMT on Thursday

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Brent crude futures climbed above $113 per barrel on Thursday, with investors hoping the European Central Bank will announce details on how it plans to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis at a meeting later in the day.

Investors want to hear how the ECB will start a new bond-buying programme to help bring down the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy, after disagreements over the plan were played out in public last week.

Brent crude futures had climbed 52 cents to $113.61 per barrel by 0333 GMT, after earlier hitting a session high of $113.96. U.S. crude gained 69 cents to $96.05.

"Investors are pricing in (hopes for) the ECB meeting tonight," said Natalie Rampono, a commodity strategist at ANZ.

"A positive response in both the ECB meeting and U.S. payroll data due later will be supportive of oil prices. If we see disappointment in the data or the meeting, however, there will be the risk of a sell-off."

Soft U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for August, due on Friday, could strengthen the case for a third round of monetary easing, also known as quantitative easing (QE3), from the Federal Reserve.

AFTER ISAAC

Also supporting oil prices, U.S. crude stocks fell sharply last week as Hurricane Isaac's passage through the Gulf of Mexico shut in production and closed ports, data from the industry's American Petroleum Institute showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels in the week to Aug. 31, a much steeper drop than analysts' expectations for a drawdown of 5.3 million barrels.

The Energy Information Administration's report on oil inventories will follow at 1500 GMT on Thursday, delayed by a day after Monday's U.S. Labor Day holiday.

Most eastern Louisiana refineries affected by Isaac have restarted production since the storm passed, and producers have continued to restore offshore production.

About 680,749 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production remained offline on Wednesday, according to the U.S. government, just under 50 percent of Gulf of Mexico offshore output.

As of Wednesday, the storm had shut in a total of 11.2 million barrels of oil production since Aug. 25. (Editing by Joseph Radford)