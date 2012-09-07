* US jobs data comes in below forecast, bolsters QE hopes
* Brent, U.S. crude post weekly losses
* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Oil prices rose on Friday in
volatile trading after a disappointing U.S. August jobs report
weakened the dollar and bolstered expectations for stimulus from
the U.S. Federal Reserve, even while denting the outlook for
petroleum demand.
Brent and U.S. crude futures posted small weekly losses,
after five straight weekly gains and a surge of more than 9
percent in August.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by only 96,000 last month,
the Labor Department said on Friday, below the forecasted rise
of 125,000. While the unemployment rate dropped to 8.1 percent
from 8.3 percent in July, it was largely due to Americans giving
up the search for employment.
Oil prices received a lift from expectations that the jobs
report increases the likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting next week will result in a third round of
monetary stimulus, known as quantitative easing or QE3.
Additional stimulus is expected to weaken the dollar, which
is usually supportive to dollar-denominated commodities like
oil. The dollar was broadly weaker on Friday, with the dollar
index down nearly 1.0 percent, with the U.S. currency
dropping to a near four-month low against the euro.
Brent October crude rose 76 cents to settle at
$114.25 a barrel, having swung between $112.34 and $114.65.
For the week, Brent slipped 32 cents.
U.S. October crude rose 89 cents to settle at $96.42
a barrel, below the 200-day moving average of $96.62, after
trading from $94.08 to $96.74 during the session.
For the week, U.S. crude lost only 5 cents.
Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to Sept. 4, the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
U.S. RBOB gasoline futures rose nearly 1 percent.
Even at the session high of $3.0541 a gallon, there was a
significant gap still to be closed to reach $3.1056, where the
September contract expired and went off the board last Friday.
U.S. heating oil futures rose, but only 0.2 percent.
"It was a decidedly negative report due to the meager number
of jobs created in August and the downward revision for the two
prior months," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC
in New York.
"However, the data are clearly disappointing enough to allow
for a third round of quantitative easing, which lends support to
commodity prices and would enable a run at $100 per barrel for
(U.S.) crude," he added.
China's approval of a multibillion-dollar infrastructure
program helped push key industrial feedstock copper, another
dollar denominated commodity, to its highest price in nearly
four months.
MULLING RESERVES RELEASE
The possibility that strategic oil reserves may be released
by the United States and other major oil consumer governments
hemmed in oil prices, after U.S. government officials met oil
market experts on Thursday as the White House considers the
merits of another release.
While oil companies work to restore energy operations on the
U.S. Gulf Coast after Hurricane Isaac, the government's report
on Wednesday showed domestic crude oil stockpiles, excluding the
SPR, fell 7.43 million barrels in the week to Aug. 31.
U.S. regulators said 36.35 percent of daily oil production
in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico remained shut on
Friday, an improvement of 6.63 percentage points from Thursday.
MIDDLE EAST UNCERTAINTY
The threat persists that violence in the Middle East could
escalate and disrupt flows of oil from the region.
A blast outside a mosque in Syria's capital on Friday killed
five security personnel and wounded others.
Britain, France and Germany called on their European Union
partners on Friday to impose new sanctions against Iran over its
nuclear program.
The EU's embargo on Iranian crude is in its third month.
Canada suspended diplomatic relations with Iran, closing its
embassy in Tehran and giving Iranian diplomats in Canada five
days to leave the country, Foreign Minister John Baird said,
calling Iran the biggest threat to global security.
