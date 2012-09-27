* Israeli PM draws "red line" for Iran in U.N. speech
* U.S. gasoline futures hit highest since April
* Coming up: U.S. Oct fuel futures contracts expire Friday
(Adds volume, analyst comment, detail)
By Adam Kerlin and Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Oil prices rose on Thursday as
tensions between Iran and the West reinforced concerns about
potential supply disruptions, while Spain's plans for economic
reform also lent support to crude and lifted equities on Wall
Street.
U.S. gasoline futures rose to their highest since April, a
day before the October contract expiration, supported by
refinery maintenance and low inventory levels.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew his "red
line" for Iran's nuclear program in a speech at the United
Nations - the point at which Iran has amassed nearly enough
highly enriched uranium for a single nuclear bomb - and voiced
confidence the United States shares his view.
Comments from Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad that his
country was capable of "neutralizing" all efforts to sabotage
its nuclear facilities limited oil's losses on Wednesday and
lent support in early Thursday trading.
"Nothing has improved in the relationship between Iran and
Israel and there is unpleasantness throughout the Middle East,"
said David Morrison, an analyst at GFT Global. "The danger is
that we have a nasty flare-up."
Crude futures and the euro received a boost and U.S. stocks
rose, snapping a five-session string of losses, after Spanish
Economic Minister Luis de Guindos said Spain's reform work was
fully coordinated with the European Union's recommendations on
budget control.
"When the Spain news hit, crude moved higher as did the
stock market," said Mark Waggoner, president at Excel Futures.
The oil market has been buffeted by concerns about supply
and the turmoil in the Middle East, offering support to prices,
while factoring in concerns about slowing global economic
growth.
Brent November crude rose $1.97 to settle at $112.01
a barrel. It reached the day's high of $112.50 in
post-settlement trade.
Brent moved back above its 50-day moving average of $111.61,
and settled one penny below its 200-day moving average of
$112.02, technical levels closely watched by traders.
Snapping a string of three lower settlements, U.S. November
crude rose $1.87 to settle at $91.85 a barrel, advancing
above its 100-day moving average of $90.21. In post-settlement
trade it hit the day's high of $92.39.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R increased to
$20.16, based on settlements. The spread moved above $20 on
Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 16.
News of another delayed North Sea Forties crude cargo lent
support, but traders said it was overshadowed by the
developments at the United Nations and in Spain.
Forties is the most important of the four North Sea crude
grades that underpin the global benchmark Brent futures.
Total Brent crude trading volume outpaced U.S. crude
turnover. Brent's volume was 12 percent above its 30-day
average, while U.S. dealings were 21 percent below its 30-day
average.
GASOLINE RALLIES
U.S. October RBOB gasoline futures rose 2.05 percent
to settle at $3.1443 a gallon, up 6.32 cents. They reached
$3.2086 in the session, the highest price since futures hit
$3.2103 on April 30.
U.S. October heating oil rose 5.05 cents to settle at
$3.1573 a gallon.
October gasoline and heating oil contracts expire on
Friday.
The oil futures complex received support from Wednesday's
government data showing U.S. crude and refined product
inventories fell last week.
U.S. gasoline inventories lost 481,000 barrels, compared
with expectations they would be up slightly, leaving total U.S.
stocks and East Coast inventories at their lowest since October
2008, the Energy Information Administration said.
Seasonal maintenance at refineries on both sides of the
Atlantic also supported product futures.
"The market is very tight right now, whether you look at the
Gulf Coast or New York Harbor because of a rash of refinery
issues across the globe," Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price
Futures Group in Chicago, said.
