* China manufacturing expansion accelerates for 1st time in
13 mths
* Israel, Hamas agree ceasefire, ease supply concerns
* Drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks offers limited support
SINGAPORE, Nov 22 Brent crude hovered near $111
as the Chinese economy showed further signs of recovery,
bolstering the outlook for oil demand, though gains were capped
as a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip eased concerns over supply.
China's vast manufacturing sector saw expansion accelerate
in November for the first time in 13 months, while a lower than
expected drop in U.S. oil inventory also boosted crude prices.
But supply risks diminished after Israel and the Islamist
Hamas movement agreed on Wednesday to an Egyptian-sponsored
ceasefire to halt the eight-day conflict around Gaza.
Brent crude futures had risen six cents to $110.92 a
barrel by 0345 GMT, after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous
session. U.S. crude climbed 24 cents to $87.62.
"I'm surprised Brent is so high ... there are a lot of
predictions that all the weakness in China will eventually get
sorted as the new leadership takes over, but it seems like
they're not in a huge hurry to over-stimulate," said Tony Nunan,
a risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.
"The whole euro zone situation still remains unresolved, so
I think what people are looking for now is for the U.S. to lead
the world economy out of its slump. So the big concern is the
fiscal cliff. So I think after the holiday, the discussion will
be on the U.S. budget."
U.S policymakers are looking to avoid a looming fiscal
crisis, which has raised fears about the direction of the
world's largest economy.
U.S. stock markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday
on Thursday.
The China HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index
(PMI) rose to a 13-month high of 50.4 in November, the latest
indicator of recovery in the real economy after data showing
solid credit growth, firmer exports and rising industrial output
in the previous month.
An uptick in key economic activity indicators in October has
cemented the view of many investors that a rebound in China's
economy gathered momentum as it entered the fourth quarter,
thanks to a raft of pro-growth policies rolled out by the
government in recent months.
But analysts expect the pace of recovery to be modest in the
fourth quarter.
"Refinery appetite for crude oil in the second half so far
has outperformed the first half in terms of growth but this was
partially due to a series of retail fuel price hikes that helped
boost refinery margins in September and October," Barclays
analysts wrote in a note.
"With retail fuel prices cut again in November, margins are
under pressure again, and we could see the gains in refinery
runs moderating going into the fourth quarter, especially with
underlying product demand not being exceptionally strong."
CEASEFIRE
Although little oil is sourced in Israel, concern that
oil-producing nations in the Gulf could become involved in the
conflict around Gaza has aroused fears that supplies could be
disrupted.
The U.N. Security Council called on Israel and Hamas to
uphold a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday and commended the
efforts of Egypt's Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and others
for brokering the truce.
"The energy sector is outperforming the market due to
higher energy prices despite the alleviation of some supply
concerns for crude oil due to the ceasefire agreement in the
Middle East," Miguel Audencial, a sales trader at CMC Markets,
said in a note.
"It appears that investors are not fully convinced that the
temporary break of hostilities is a long-term solution to the
conflict in the region."
FALLING STOCK
The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed that U.S. crude and refined product stocks
fell last week as plants processed more crude and imports
dropped.
Total U.S. crude oil inventories fell 1.47 million barrels in
the week to Nov. 16 to 374.47 million barrels, after analysts
polled by Reuters had forecast a build of 900,000 barrels.
U.S. inventories of distillates, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell 2.68 million barrels to 112.84 million
barrels, compared with forecasts for a smaller,
1.4-million-barrel drawdown.
