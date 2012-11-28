* Oil cuts loss after comments from U.S. House's Boehner
* Gold decline weighs on commodities
* U.S. new home sales decline, prior estimate revised lower
By Matthew Robinson
NEW YORK, Nov 28 Oil prices fell on Wednesday,
hit by expectations that fuel demand will remain weak next year,
even if the U.S. Congress reaches a deal to avoid the looming
"fiscal cliff."
Comments by U.S. House Speaker John Boehner voicing optimism
that Republicans could broker a pact with the White House to
avoid an impending budget crisis at the year-end helped lift
crude off early lows and turn U.S. stocks higher.
However, government data showing another week of low demand
and a large build in gasoline inventories reinforced bearish
expectations for global fuel consumption during afternoon
trading.
"I don't think anyone wants to put on a big position," said
Richard Ilczysyn, chief market strategist and founder of
iitrader.com LLC in Chicago.
"There's a belief that in 2013 demand will be relatively low
and the economies are going to be relatively weak around the
world. You've got oil coming online in the United States and you
need big demand to get the market moving."
Additional pressure came as part of a broader commodity
selloff centred in metals markets, with gold dropping 1.5
percent in the biggest one-day drop in nearly a month, market
players said.
Commerce Department data showing new U.S. single-family home
sales fell slightly in October also weighed on prices. The prior
month's pace of sales was also revised sharply lower, casting a
small shadow over what has been one of the brighter spots in the
U.S. economy.
Brent crude fell 36 cents to settle at $109.51 a
barrel. The international benchmark traded as low as $108.44 a
barrel during intraday activity, breaking below the 20-day
moving average of $109.39 before recovering to settle above it.
U.S. crude shed 69 cents to settle at $86.49 a
barrel, near the 14-day and 20-day moving averages of $86.71 and
$86.54 a barrel, respectively.
U.S. RBOB gasoline futures led the oil complex lower
for most of the day, but the front-month December contract
turned slightly higher before settlement ahead of the Friday
expiry. Later-month gasoline futures remained negative.
MIDDLE EAST
The U.S. budget debate is the latest economic factor to hold
sway over oil markets, which have been closely watching the euro
zone crisis in recent months and watching macro data for signs
of potentially weaker fuel demand.
Ilczysyn said that if not for the growing concerns about
Middle East oil supplies due to unrest in the region, prices
could drop further. Traders have also been closely watching the
mounting political crisis in Egypt and escalating violence in
Syria for signs of increasing risks to exports from the region,
which supplies a third of the world's oil.
Hundreds of demonstrators were in Cairo's Tahrir Square for
a sixth day on Wednesday, demanding President Mohamed Mursi
rescind a decree they say gives him excessive powers, while two
of Egypt's top courts stopped work in protest.
Adding to concerns, the Muslim Brotherhood and hard line
Salafi parties will hold protests across Egypt on Saturday in
support of Mursi.
Some experts argued the risk to oil supplies could soon
trump global demand woes.
"The Middle East looks set to be a major source of
uncertainty in the New Year," said David Hufton, managing
director at PVM, in a note.
"That provides a key support for oil prices and could well
sabotage even the most persuasive set of bearish physical
supply/demand figures."
U.S. INVENTORIES
Still, analysts pointed to weekly U.S. inventory data
released by the Energy Information Administration to reinforce
the bearish case. Gasoline stockpiles showed a near
3.9-million-barrel build last week, well over analyst
expectations for a 900,000-barrel gain, as demand again trailed
year-ago levels.
Stockpiles on the East Coast, where Hurricane Sandy
devastated the fuel distribution network earlier this month,
also rose, as did distillate inventories in the region.
A small drop in total U.S. crude inventories countered
expectations of a build, but was not enough to offset the
pressure of the gasoline increase, analysts said.
"Today's EIA data was bearish, with a much
greater-than-expected build in gasoline stocks as refineries
came back online following Hurricane Sandy," said Chris Jarvis
of Caprock Risk Management in Boston, noting the draw in crude
stocks was small.
"Given the robust level of crude stocks that are well over
the five-year average, it was not enough to offset the
bearishness in the gasoline data."
