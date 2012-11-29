* Budget talks in U.S. show signs of moving forward

* President Obama optimistic of a deal before Christmas

* Coming Up: Q3 US GDP 1330 GMT (Updates prices)

By Luke Pachymuthu

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Brent crude rose towards $110 a barrel on Thursday, as U.S. lawmakers appeared to be inching closer to a deal on the "fiscal cliff" and tensions in the Middle East worsened, although investors remained wary of the outlook for oil demand next year.

Asian shares rose on Thursday, tracking bourses in the U.S. and Europe overnight on improved sentiment about a deal on key U.S. budget talks, with President Barack Obama suggesting he was optimistic about concluding talks before Christmas.

"Right now it's all on the U.S., if they can get a deal on the fiscal cliff, they will be on their way to a sustained economic recovery," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.

"There is so much put on China and Asia leading a global recovery, but the sense now is that the U.S. needs to get on a path to recovery and then pull the rest of the world right along with it."

Brent crude was up 20 cents at $109.71 a barrel by 0113 GMT while U.S. crude gained 13 cents to $86.62 a barrel, following losses in the previous session.

Oil markets have been under pressure due to uncertainty over fuel demand in 2013, as the global economy continues to sputter along.

"The market is balanced for now, but as we look out beyond February, and down into the start of the second quarter, it looks oversupplied," Nunan said.

"We'll continue to see rangebound trading, especially with geo-political risk expanding through the Middle East."

Protests on the streets of Egypt entered a seventh day on Tuesday, as President Mohamed Mursi tries to call for unity even as he attempts to push through constitutional changes to give himself sweeping powers.

The death of a Saudi diplomat and his Yemeni bodyguard in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Wednesday and Iran's repeat of its determination to press on with uranium enrichment ahead of possible talks with world powers, added further support to oil.

"You can't help but ignore the elephant in the room, which has been there for some time, Iran," Nunan said.

"Attention was diverted away from them briefly with the Gaza-Israel offensive, but you see the missiles being fired by Hamas were coming from Iran."

Israel and its Western allies accuse Iran of trying to develop a nuclear bomb, while Tehran insists its nuclear programme is purely for civilian use.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell 347,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 23, to 374.12 million barrels, after analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a build of about 300,000 barrels.

U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose a sharp 3.87 million barrels to 204.26 million barrels, compared with expectations for a smaller 900,0000 barrel build. (Editing by Richard Pullin)