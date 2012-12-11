* U.S. fiscal cliff talks in stalemate
* Italian markets in upheaval after PM says to step down
early
* Geopolitical tensions in Mideast support oil
* Eyes on Wednesday OPEC meeting, U.S. EIA data
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Dec 11 Brent crude edged down towards
$107 a barrel on Tuesday as a stalemate over fiscal talks in the
United States and political uncertainty in Italy rattled
investors, even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East
supported prices.
Investors shied away from riskier assets as U.S. politicians
squabbled over ways to reduce debt, while Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti's decision to resign early raised fears that the
country could stray from economic reforms needed to steer itself
out of the financial crisis.
Brent crude edged down 8 cents to $107.25 a barrel
by 0302 GMT. U.S. crude was at $85.54, down 2 cents.
"There is a bearish tone in the market going into the year
end with nothing much to support oil prices except geopolitical
risks," Tony Nunan, a risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp said,
"The focus is on the fiscal cliff," he said, adding that the
bad news from Italy also weighed on oil prices.
More talks were held on Monday between the White House and
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner's office to break
the "fiscal cliff" stalemate, although neither side showed any
public signs that they were ready to give ground.
In Italy, borrowing costs soared and share prices tumbled on
Monday as the markets took fright at Monti's announcement that
he will step down early.
The news came just as the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development said on Monday that economic growth
in Italy and China may be about to turn up.
China's crude imports rose in November while refinery runs
reached a record of more than 10.1 million barrels a day (bpd),
although foreign trade data disappointed.
"Despite China's improving economy, prices could come under
some pressure today as fresh uncertainty over Europe tempers
sentiment," ANZ analysts wrote in a note.
Yet, tensions in the Middle East that threaten to disrupt
oil supply have supported prices throughout the year. The region
is facing fresh unrest in Egypt, fighting in Syria and global
pressure on Iran to stop its nuclear programme.
"The geopolitical risk is higher than ever," Nunan said.
"It's going to be nasty when Damascus falls."
Traders also will be keeping a close watch on any changes in
OPEC supply as the group meets in Vienna on Wednesday, while
scouring weekly U.S. oil inventories data to be released over
the next two days.
"The only thing that could come out of OPEC would be bearish
as most people agree they have to address oversupply next year,"
Nunan said.
OPEC members collectively are producing about 1 million
barrels a day of crude more than needed, swelling oil stocks at
a time of weak demand, Iranian OPEC governor Mohammad Ali
Khatibi said.
The 12-member group is expected to stick with its target of
30 million bpd when it meets on Wednesday.
In the United States, commercial crude oil stockpiles were
forecast to have fallen last week amid high refinery demand,
while gasoline inventories were expected to rise, a preliminary
Reuters poll of five analysts showed.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)