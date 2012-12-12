* OPEC cuts output in November, closer to quota
* U.S. oil output rising at fastest rate in history - EIA
* U.S. dollar under pressure from more Fed stimulus
* Coming up: U.S. weekly oil inventories at 1530 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Brent crude held above $108 a
barrel on Wednesday as OPEC reduced oil supply, although rising
output from the United States and uncertainty about its budget
for next year limited price gains.
OPEC's production declined in November, led by a cut in
Saudi Arabian output, as the group reined back supply in line
with the official target at 30 million barrels per day (bpd).
January Brent crude rose 36 cents to $108.37 a
barrel by 0301 GMT, up for a third day. U.S. crude for
January edged up 18 cents to $85.97 after rising for the first
time in six trading sessions on Tuesday.
"The outlook for energy demand will not be as powerful. They
(OPEC) might start talking about quotas and that could support
prices," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive officer at
Barratt's Bulletin, a Sydney-based research firm.
The group has been widely expected to retain its output
target when it meets on Wednesday and argue instead about who
should be the group's next secretary-general.
Saudi Arabia increased supply earlier in the year to replace
the one-million-bpd drop caused by Western sanctions against
Iran for its nuclear programme.
But OPEC may soon have to review its production target on a
weak demand growth outlook next year, analysts say.
OPEC warned on Tuesday that world oil demand growth could
underperform in the first half of 2013 due to economic weakness.
Despite OPEC's supply cut, crude production in the United
States is rising at the fastest rate in history toward a 20-year
high next year thanks to a shale oil revolution, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said.
The world's largest oil consumer is expected to produce 7.1
million bpd in 2013, up 11 percent from this year, further
reducing its need for imports.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen last
week, while distillate and gasoline stockpiles increased, a
Reuters survey of analysts showed ahead of EIA's data to be
released later on Wednesday.
Oil prices also gained support from a weaker dollar
pressured by expectations of more stimulus from the Federal
Reserve. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities
more affordable for holders of other currencies.
The Fed will unveil plans to purchase $45 billion more bonds
every month, on top of the $40 billion it announced in
September, to bring down unemployment.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)