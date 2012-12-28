* Obama to meet congressional leaders at White House at 2000
GMT
* U.S. economic data shows signs of recovery
* Coming up: EIA oil inventory data at 1600 GMT
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Dec 28 Brent crude climbed above $111
per barrel on Friday as U.S. lawmakers launch a last-chance
round of budget talks to prevent the world's largest oil
consumer from slipping back into recession.
Signs of a recovering U.S. economy also supported U.S. crude
prices, which are on track for their biggest weekly gain since
mid-August.
Brent crude had inched up 20 cents to $111 per
barrel by 0244 GMT, on course to post a weekly climb of nearly
1.9 percent and a full-year increase of about 3.4 percent, which
would be its smallest gain in four years.
U.S. crude rose 41 cents to $91.28, set for its first
yearly loss in four years, although it was on track to end the
week about 3 percent higher.
"The U.S. fiscal cliff will continue to direct crude prices
until they're resolved," said Natalie Rampono, a commodities
analyst at ANZ in Melbourne.
U.S. President Barack Obama will meet congressional leaders
from both parties at the White House later on Friday to try to
revive negotiations to avoid going over the "fiscal cliff" - tax
hikes and spending cuts slated to take effect on Jan.1.
Members were divided on the odds of success, with a few
expressing hope, some talking as if they had abandoned it and a
small but growing number suggesting Congress might try to
stretch the deadline into the first two days of January.
In order to be ready to legislate if an agreement takes
shape, the Republican-dominated House of Representatives
convened a session for Sunday.
Positive data out of the U.S. on Thursday highlighting the
momentum building in the economy also supported oil prices.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell to a nearly 4-1/2 year low and new home sales hit
their highest level since April 2010.
But capping gains in prices, U.S. consumer confidence fell
more than expected in December, dropping to a four-month low, as
the fiscal uncertainty pushed back against recent optimism about
the economy.
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
The American Petroleum Institute said in a report released
late on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories fell 1.2 million
barrels in the week to Dec. 21, less than the expected drop.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's oil inventory
report is due on Friday at 1600 GMT. The inventory reports were
delayed because of Tuesday's Christmas holiday.
Oil also rose as Japan, the world's third largest consumer
of the commodity, sped up efforts to turn around its economy.
New Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's repeated calls for
"unlimited" monetary easing and policies aimed at reducing the
yen's strength have bolstered expectations of a sustained period
of yen weakness.
Concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle
East continued to support oil prices and were reinforced after
United Arab Emirates security forces arrested a cell of UAE and
Saudi Arabian citizens that the UAE said was planning attacks in
both countries and other states.
The international envoy seeking a negotiated solution to
Syria's 21-month-old conflict said on Thursday political change
was needed to end the violence which has killed 44,000 people.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)