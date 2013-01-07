* Manufacturing in U.S., China expanded in December
* U.S. jobs growth steady, service sector grew
* Fed, Middle East to remain in focus
* Coming Up: Euro zone producer price index; 1000 GMT
By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Brent crude futures held above
$111 per barrel on Monday, supported by signs that the world's
biggest economies are on a steady recovery path, but inventory
data showing weak fuel demand in the United States curbed gains.
U.S. employers kept up an even pace of hiring and the
country's vast services sector expanded briskly, reports on
Friday showed. Coupled with earlier data showing expansion in
the manufacturing sector in the United States and China, this
reinforced expectations for buoyant oil demand this year.
Front month Brent futures rose 13 cents to $111.44
per barrel by 0306 GMT, after rising 0.6 percent last week.
U.S. crude slipped 5 cents to $93.04 per barrel. It
added 2.5 percent last week after U.S. lawmakers reached a last
minute agreement to avert a so-called "fiscal cliff", or tax
hikes and spending cuts that had threatened economic growth.
"Oil markets are still tracking the positive news from the
U.S. with the fiscal cliff somewhat out of the way for now,"
said Natalie Rampono, senior commodity strategist at ANZ.
"China looks to be improving," she added. "We are expecting
an improvement in oil demand from China as well."
ANZ expects Brent to end the first quarter at $118 per
barrel and U.S. crude at $96 per barrel.
STABLE GROWTH
Oil markets took a cue from U.S. stocks, which ended at a
five-year high on Friday, boosted by the U.S. fiscal deal and
data showing steady hiring by employers, as well as brisk
activity in its key services sector.
Manufacturing in top energy consumers U.S. and China grew in
December, suggesting oil demand may remain well supported.
Global markets will now be watching the U.S. Federal
Reserve's stance on monetary easing, with top Fed officials and
some U.S. economists suggesting the central bank might halt its
asset purchases this year, she added.
"The discussion among Fed officials of when to scale back or
halt asset purchases led investors to start pricing in an
earlier exit for the Fed," Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
economists said in a report, adding that the bank expected
quantitative easing to continue into 2014.
This week's focus will also be on the European Central Bank
and its moves to help pull the crisis-ridden region out of
recession.
DEMAND WORRIES
Gains were limited after data showed net crude imports by
the world's biggest oil consumer fell to their lowest in a
decade, while stocks of refined products rose, suggesting
weakness in implied demand.
Crude stocks plunged 11.1 million barrels in the final week
of 2012, the biggest drop since February 2001, which analysts
linked to a drawdown by refiners for year-end accounting
purposes.
"To some extent the reported build in gasoline and
distillate stocks reflected weak demand caused by lower
deliveries to wholesalers also seeking to minimise year-end
working capital," BNP Paribas analysts said in a report.
Investors mostly treated the spike as a year-end phenomenon,
which will be reversed in coming weeks, they added.
Investors will also be monitoring developments in the Middle
East, where an escalating civil conflict in Syria prompted the
U.S. to send troops to protect neighbouring Turkey from its
spillover effect.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)