* Seaway pipeline expansion narrows Brent/U.S. crude spread
* U.S. gasoline futures fall sharply on European imports
* China December inflation rise may curb stimulus efforts
By Robert Gibbons and Matthew Robinson
NEW YORK, Jan 11 Oil prices fell in heavy
trading on Friday, pulled lower by a drop in gasoline on
expectations that a large number of European cargoes could hit
U.S. shores, while a key spread narrowed sharply on news of the
start-up of a major Midwest pipeline.
RBOB gasoline futures dropped 2 percent, the biggest
daily decline since early November, amid talk of large volumes
of European gasoline headed to the New York Harbor, delivery
point for U.S. oil product futures, as fuel demand in West
Africa declined seasonally.
Up to 21 oil product tankers have been booked from Europe to
transatlantic destinations since the start of January, according
to Reuters ship fixtures data. Most of the vessels have capacity
to carry 250,000 barrels to 300,000 barrels.
The drop came a day after talk that high volumes of European
gasoil were being offered into the Harbor had dragged on U.S.
heating oil futures.
Losses in international benchmark Brent outpaced those for
U.S. crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate, following news of
the start-up of the expanded Seaway pipeline. The pipeline aims
to ease the glut of crude in the U.S. Midwest, especially at the
Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the U.S. oil futures
contract, that has weighed on U.S. prices.
The pipeline expansion allows Seaway to deliver 400,000
barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Cushing to the Gulf Coast
refining hub, where crude fetches a higher price. There have
been bottlenecks at Cushing caused by rising volumes of U.S. and
Canadian crude.
Brent's premium to WTI narrowed to below $17 a barrel for
the first time since Sept. 20 on word of the pipeline restart.
Brent February crude settled down $1.25 at $110.64 a
barrel, retreating below its 100-day moving average of $111.05.
Brent's $109.60 session low was below the 50-day moving average
at $109.73.
U.S. February crude fell 26 cents to settle at $93.56
a barrel, having fallen as low as $92.65.
Brent trading volumes outpaced activity in the U.S.
contract, up nearly 50 percent over the 30-day moving average.
U.S. crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange traded about 31
percent above its 30-day moving average.
Crude futures retreated early on Friday "after the latest
inflation figures from China created uncertainty over the amount
of stimulus the government might now be willing to inject into
the economy," Addison Armstrong, senior director at Tradition
Energy, said in a research note.
China's annual consumer inflation rate quickened to a
seven-month high of 2.5 percent in December, above expectations,
on rising food prices. U.S. stocks edged lower
after Wells Fargo & Co, the first major bank to kick off
fourth-quarter earnings season, reported a decline in net
interest margin despite a record profit.
After crude futures received support on Thursday from news
that top oil exporter Saudi Arabia had cut production in the
last two months of 2012, those cuts helped pressure crude
futures on Friday because they indicated a lack of demand and an
effort to defend prices.
"Although the sharp Saudi production cuts last month toward
9 million barrels a day were widely mentioned as a bullish
consideration, we viewed the reduction as further evidence of
global demand weakening and consequently deserving of a bearish
checkmark," said a research note from Jefferies Bache.
OPEC's top producer cut oil production by 700,000 barrels
per day (bpd) to 9 million bpd during the last two months of
2012, according to a source familiar with Saudi policy.
Major customers for Saudi crude said the cuts were driven by
lower demand.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York and Peg Mackey in
London; Editing by Peter Galloway and Grant McCool)