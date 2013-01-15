* Bernanke says raising the U.S. debt ceiling is critical
* U.S. crude, gasoline stocks seen rising on higher imports
-poll
* Brent to end rebound below $112.42 -technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. Retail sales for Dec; 1330 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Jan 15 Brent crude held steady above
$111 a barrel on Tuesday after ending the previous session more
than $1 higher, with the lack of an agreement over the U.S. debt
ceiling and a forecast increase in the country's oil inventory
weighing on prices.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday warned the
economy was still at risk from political gridlock over the
deficit and urged lawmakers to lift the country's borrowing
limit to avoid a potentially disastrous default. Investors were
keeping a cautious watch on U.S. fiscal woes, and awaited more
data from top economies to assess the global growth outlook.
Brent slipped 25 cents to $111.63 a barrel by 0434
GMT. The February contract, which expires on Wednesday, settled
$1.24 higher, while the one for March delivery ended $1.11 up.
U.S. oil slipped 24 cents to $93.90 a barrel.
"We have reached one of those levels where the market is
taking a pause," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC
Markets. "There's a lot of work in progress still, and the
market will look at more data due over the next few days to
grasp the progress of growth in the global economy."
The U.S. Treasury says the country bumped into its borrowing
limit on Dec. 31, and it is now employing special measures to
enable the government to meet its financial obligations.
U.S. leaders did agree at the beginning of January to extend
tax cuts for all American families earning less than $450,000 a
year to avoid a portion of the "fiscal cliff", but lawmakers
must still navigate the debt limit and thrash out a deal over
drastic automatic spending cuts that were postponed until March
1.
Prices are also under pressure on expectations of a rise in
U.S. oil inventories for a second straight week on higher
imports, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on
Monday. The poll of six analysts forecast crude stocks to show a
rise of 2 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 11.
In the week of Jan. 4, crude stockpiles rose by 1.3 million
barrels, in line with expectations, according to the U.S.
Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Gasoline stockpiles were expected to have risen 3.1 million
barrels for the week of Jan. 11, from 233.1 million barrels the
week before. Continued soft demand, steady production and a
small rebound in imports were the reason for the climb in
gasoline stocks, said Jim Ritterbusch, president of
Illinois-based Ritterbusch & Associates.
Brent is biased to end its rebound from the Jan. 11 low of
$109.60 per barrel below a resistance at $112.42, while U.S. oil
looks weak and may form a top around a resistance at $94.17,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Putting a floor on prices is lingering worries about supply
disruption from the Middle East.
Iran could produce enough weapon-grade uranium for one or
more nuclear bombs by mid-2014, and the United States and its
allies should intensify sanctions on Tehran before that point is
reached, according to a report by a group of U.S.
nonproliferation experts.
President Barack Obama should also clearly state that the
United States will take military action to prevent Iran from
acquiring a nuclear weapon, the report said.
The West has slapped the toughest sanctions ever to force
Tehran to end its controversial nuclear programme. Iran, which
says it needs the technology to generate electricity, has
threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz if it is attacked.
