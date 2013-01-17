* Attack on Algerian gas facility raises geopolitical
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Oil rose on Thursday as
financial markets got a boost from improving U.S. economic data
showing jobless claims fell to a five-year low and housing
starts rose sharply.
Meanwhile, the seizure by Islamic militants of a gas
facility in OPEC country Algeria raised concern that regional
turmoil could disrupt energy exports. U.S. gasoline futures also
rose after a refinery snag in Venezuela threatened to tighten
supplies of the motor fuel in the region.
U.S. crude for February delivery rose $1.25 a barrel
to settle at $95.49 a barrel. Brent crude rose $1.42 to
settle at $111.10 a barrel. The Brent contract is for March
delivery, after February contracts expired on Wednesday.
Data showed that U.S. initial jobless benefit claims fell to
the lowest level since January 2008.
Separate data showed that U.S. housing starts jumped last
month to the highest level since June 2008.
"Oil prices have risen because of broader economic optimism
across the markets, which we've seen reflected in the U.S.
jobless claims and housing numbers today," said Matt Smith of
Summit Energy in Louisville, Kentucky.
Oil rose alongside U.S. equities as the S&P 500 index firmed
by 0.7 percent on Thursday, buoyed in part by a solid U.S.
corporate earnings season so far.
U.S. gasoline futures advanced by 1.7 percent to
$2.7689 per gallon. Venezuela's PDVSA oil company was forced to
halt a major unit of the country's 645,000 barrel per day Amuay
refinery after a recent fuel-line leak, a worker union
representative said. That could force Venezuela to import more
fuel.
Twenty-five foreign hostages escaped and six were killed on
Thursday as Algeria's military tried to end a standoff with
militants at a remote gas project operated by Western oil
majors, according to reports.
The attack reinforced concerns about oil and gas supply
risks in the region. Norway's Statoil, one of the oil companies
involved in the Algerian gas project, said it planned to
evacuate all "non-essential" staff from the North African
country.
"The market certainly expects that most of the international
oil companies will withdraw personnel from oil and gas fields,
affecting production," said Christopher Bellew, analyst at oil
brokerage Jefferies Bache.
The standoff began when gunmen stormed the gas facility on
Wednesday and demanded a halt to a French military operation
against fellow al Qaeda-linked Islamist militants in neighboring
Mali.
"The incident underscores the danger of militants targeting
energy operations in the region," said Gene McGillian, analyst
at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Commodity investors also awaited China's GDP numbers due on
Friday for more indications of prospects for global oil demand.
The data is expected to show the pace of China's economic
growth improved to 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter, according
to a Reuters poll, snapping seven straight quarters of slowing
expansion.
NARROWING SPREAD
Brent's premium CL-LCO1=R to U.S. crude fell on Thursday,
dropping under $15 a barrel comparing Brent and U.S. March crude
contracts. The spread ended on Wednesday at $16.37 a barrel
based on February contract settlements.
The spread has recently narrowed in anticipation that an
expanded Seaway pipeline moving crude oil from the U.S. Midwest
to the Gulf Coast will ease the glut of crude in the U.S.
Midwest - especially at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point
for the U.S. oil futures contract.
