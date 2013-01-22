* BOJ to announce aggressive monetary easing, 2 pct
inflation target
* Algeria vows to fight al Qaeda after 38 killed in gas
plant siege
* Coming up: U.S. Dec existing home sales by 1500 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 22 Brent crude edged up near $112
a barrel on Tuesday as Japan was expected to pump in more money
to boost its economy, adding to positive growth signals from the
United States and China in past weeks.
The Bank of Japan is set to announce on Tuesday a pledge by
the new government to pursue aggressive monetary easing to
achieve inflation and boost consumer demand. China is on track
to recover from its longest growth slowdown since the global
financial crisis while economic data from the United States has
improved.
Brent crude for March delivery edged up 22 cents to
$111.93 a barrel by 0325 GMT while February U.S. crude
was down 1 cents to $95.55.
"A stronger Japan is good for the global economy," Jeremy
Friesen, a commodities strategist at Societe Generale in Hong
Kong, said.
The stimulus plan will be more positive for base metals than
energy as Japan will be building infrastructure that will
increase demand for metals such as zinc and copper, he said.
"Japan's energy demand will depend on what they do with the
nukes and infrastructure that could create more energy
efficiency."
US DEBT CEILING, ALGERIA
A broader economic optimism in global markets and worries
about supply disruption in the Middle East and North Africa have
lifted oil prices at the start of the year although investors
tread cautiously as a deadline to settle U.S. debts draws near.
"The bigger risk is the focus on the U.S. debt ceiling that
will come to a head in the next few weeks," Friesen said.
"Obama seems to have some momentum behind him while the
Republicans look fatigued."
A confident President Barack Obama kicked off his second
term on Monday with an impassioned call for a more inclusive
America.
In Algeria, its prime minister accused a Canadian of
coordinating last week's raid on a desert gas plant where 38
mostly foreign hostages were killed and he pledged to resist the
rise of Islamists in the Sahara.
But investment in the country's oil and gas sector may fall
as concerns about the costs of security after the bloody siege
eclipsed the impact of a hydrocarbon law designed to win over
foreign firms, executives and analysts said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)