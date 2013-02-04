* Brent-U.S. crude premium holds at $19 per barrel
* Positive jobs, manufacturing data strengthen revival view
* Middle East tensions fuel supply worries
By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, Feb 4 Brent crude steadied above $116
per barrel on Monday, holding near a more than four-month high,
as data from top consumers United States and China reinforced a
view that the global economy was headed for a modest uptick this
year.
Positive U.S. employment numbers and confirmation of a mild
recovery in China, evidenced by purchasing manager surveys,
allayed some concerns about weak fuel demand from the world's
two biggest oil users.
"We are now seeing a consistent story of moderate growth in
the U.S. and China, which is supportive of oil prices in
general," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets
in Sydney. "This will probably be a week of consolidation."
Brent traded 14 cents lower at $116.62 per barrel at
0340 GMT, holding near a 4-1/2-month high of $117.07 reached on
Friday. It has risen for three straight weeks.
U.S. crude slipped 18 cents to $97.59 per barrel,
after rising for eight straight weeks, the longest such winning
streak since July-August 2004.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R widened to above
$19 per barrel on Friday, a level last seen in early January, on
swelling inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma.
Traders expect stocks at Cushing to keep building as the
Seaway pipeline, which had been expected to absorb some of those
stocks, may not be able to run at full capacity until the second
half of the year.
"I won't be surprised to see (the widening differential)
continue as the market is still adjusting for the fact that
Seaway's (drawdown) won't be as much as anticipated," Spooner
said.
ECONOMICS VS GEO-POLITICS
The global economic outlook brightened considerably last
week after U.S. payrolls rose by 157,000 last month, with upward
revisions for November and December, while the Institute for
Supply Management said its index of national factory activity
rose to its highest since April.
"The job market is healthier than we had previously
thought," said Jason Schenker, president, of Prestige Economics.
"The outlook is positive and one of increased growth in the year
ahead."
Other purchasing manager surveys showed that China's
factories remained on track for a mild recovery, while the euro
zone manufacturing sector, despite a contraction, had their best
month in a year, suggesting the worst may be over.
Data on Sunday showed China's increasingly important
services sector rose for the fourth straight month in January,
though the slim increase added to evidence that the recovery
remains a modest one.
Also underpinning oil prices were supply concerns stemming
from rising tensions in the Middle East, the world's biggest
source of crude.
A suicide bomber detonated a truck packed with explosives in
the Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Sunday, killing at least 33 people.
The blast was the third major attack in weeks in or near the
multiethnic city of Arabs, Kurds and Turkmen, at the heart of a
dispute between Iraq's central government and the autonomous
Kurdistan region.
Meanwhile Iran, which is at a centre of a nuclear
controversy that earned it stiff sanctions from the United
States and Europe, said on Sunday it was open to a U.S. offer of
direct talks on its nuclear programme.
It added that six world powers had suggested a new round of
nuclear negotiations this month, but did not commit itself to
either proposal.
In Beirut, President Bashar al-Assad accused Israel on
Sunday of trying to destabilise Syria by attacking a military
research base outside Damascus last week, and said Syria was
able to confront "current threats ...and aggression" against it.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)