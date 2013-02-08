* China's January exports, imports beat expectations
* Goldman Sachs sees strong global oil demand
* Heating oil rises amid storm in U.S. Northeast
By Gabriel Debenedetti
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Brent oil futures hit a
nine-month high near $119 a barrel on Friday after data showed
strong growth in Chinese oil imports, rounding out four straight
weeks of gains for the contract and taking its premium over U.S.
crude to more than $23.
Chinese crude oil imports rose to the third-highest daily
rate on record, and overall exports and imports were much
stronger than expected, data showed, accelerating signs of a
rebound in the world's second-biggest oil consumer.
Goldman Sachs, one of the most influential banks in
commodity markets, said Brent's near $10 rally so far this year
is "less driven by supply shocks and instead by improving
demand".
"Global oil demand has surprised to the upside in recent
months, consistent with the pick-up in economic activity," the
bank's analysts said in a research note, which advised clients
to maintain a long position in the S&P GSCI Brent Crude Total
Return Index.
Brent rose to a peak of $119.17 a barrel, the
highest since May, and settled up $1.66 at $118.90, a 1.8
percent increase from last week.
U.S. crude lost 11 cents to $95.72 a barrel and posted its
first weekly loss in nine weeks, finishing down 2 percent from
last Friday's level. Brent's premium over U.S. crude rose to
$23.18, extending its recent gain to the highest since December.
The spread has expanded from around $14.50 in mid-January as
refinery maintenance in the U.S. Midwest, restricted pipeline
flows to the U.S. Gulf Coast, and buoyant production have kept
stocks high around Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the
benchmark contract.
On Friday, IIR Energy reported Phillips 66 is due to
shut two crude units with a combined capacity of 290,000 barrels
per day at its Wood River, Illinois refinery late this month,
further weighing on U.S. crude prices.
Traders were also watching a powerful blizzard in the
northeastern United States that could drop up to three feet
(nearly one meter) of snow from Friday to Saturday and bring
travel to a halt.
Motorists, mindful of the severe fuel disruptions after last
year's Hurricane Sandy, rushed to buy gasoline, leading to some
shortages in parts of New York City.
U.S. heating oil futures rose to near $3.24 a gallon.
"We're seeing a big move in heating oil ahead of the storm,"
said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
"The distillate (diesel, heating oil and jet fuel) supply
situation may be helped by all the flights being cancelled and
gasoline demand may be lower with people staying home," Flynn
added.
China's trade data for January showed a surge in exports and
imports that confirmed a rebound in the world's second-biggest
economy.
China's crude oil imports last month rose 7.4 percent from a
year earlier to 5.92 million barrels per day, the third-highest
daily rate on record, official data showed, as refineries ramped
up production ahead of the Lunar New Year.
Oil was also supported by tensions in the Middle East and
enduring worries about oil supply from the region.
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday
rejected a U.S. offer for bilateral talks, compounding concern
about the most prominent oil market risk factor.
Currently, U.S.-Iran contact is limited to talks between
Tehran and a so-called P5+1 group of powers on Iran's disputed
nuclear programme that are to resume on Feb. 26 in Kazakhstan.
Supply concerns were exacerbated when attackers blew up
Yemen's main oil export pipeline on Friday, halting the flow of
crude, an official working for the state-run Safer oil company
said.
