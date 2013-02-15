* Weak Euro zone GDP numbers spook investors again
* Iran-UN failed talks revive supply concerns
* Coming up: US Industrial output at 1415 GMT
By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Brent crude steadied around
$118 per barrel, still heading for its first weekly loss in five
after disappointing euro zone data revived concerns about the
troubled region.
The euro zone last quarter slipped deeper into recession,
with the steepest quarter-on-quarter drop since 2009. The bloc's
biggest economies, Germany and France, fared worse than
expected, suggesting problems there are far from over.
"I think the reality is setting in that there are a lot of
roadlocks still ahead," said Tony Nunan, an oil risk manager
with Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo. "But prices will still stay
supported because of the geo-political risk."
Renewed worries over Iran's nuclear programme as well as
other Middle East tensions have kept a floor under the prices.
Front-month Brent futures rose 12 cents to $118.02
per barrel at 0313 GMT. The benchmark is heading for its first
weekly loss since mid-January.
U.S. crude rose 16 cents to $97.47 per barrel,
putting it close to a 2-percent rise this week on concerns about
gasoline supply.
EUROPE, IRAN WORRIES
The euro zone's 0.6 percent drop in economic output in the
final quarter of last year dampened the glimmer of hope offered
by positive industrial output data on Wednesday. Analyst had
expected the output to drop 0.4 percent.
It marked the currency bloc's first full year in which no
quarter produced growth, extending back to 1995. For the year as
a whole, gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.5 percent.
Supporting prices, U.S. jobless claims fell more than
expected, pointing to a steady improvement in job conditions in
the world's biggest oil consumer.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
27,000 to a seasonally adjusted 341,000, lower than the 360,000
forecast in a Reuters poll.
Increasing geo-political tensions added to the support.
Talks between Iran and the United Nations appear to have
failed, as its inspectors returned on Thursday from talks in
Tehran with no deal on reviving a nuclear investigation, no date
for a new meeting and no signal of hope for big power diplomacy
aimed at averting a war.
Worries about Iran's conflict with the West curbing its oil
supply had eased slightly after the Middle Eastern nation
appeared to be taking steps to slow the growth of its stockpiles
of nuclear materials that could be used to make a bomb.
Syria's civil unrest continues to worsen, as does sabre
rattling by Israel, adding to concerns about disruption of
Middle Eastern supplies.
U.S. prices also found support from concerns that gasoline
supplies may be reduced by refinery maintenance shutdowns, which
pushed prices of the product as well as the oil complex higher.
(Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Tom Hogue)