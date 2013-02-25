* China's Feb HSBC flash PMI retreats from 2-year high
* Brent to hover above $113.59 for one more session
-technicals
* Protest votes add to uncertainty in close Italy election
* Coming Up: Dallas Fed manufacturing index; 1530 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Brent futures slipped below
$114 a barrel on Monday, reversing some of the gains made in the
previous session on worry about China's demand growth as
manufacturing output in the world's second biggest oil consumer
pulled back from two-year highs.
The HSBC flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) for February
slipped to 50.4, down from the previous month's final reading of
52.3, the best since January 2011. Further losses on Brent were
stemmed as investor waited to see if Italy's elections will
produce a stable government.
Front-month Brent slipped 18 cents to $113.92 a
barrel by 0331 GMT, after settling 0.5 percent higher on Friday.
U.S. oil declined 11 cents to $93.02, after ending 29
cents up at the end of last week.
"The reason for the decline this morning is the China PMI
numbers, but prices have not lost much ground," said Ken
Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at Newedge in Tokyo. "Oil
will trade in a tight range today till Italy's election results
are out. Investors want to get a sense how things will unfold in
Europe."
Italians finish voting on Monday in one of the most closely
watched and unpredictable elections in years, with rising
concern that the ballot may not produce a government strong
enough to pull Italy from its economic slump.
For the euro zone, the stakes are high. Italy is the third
largest economy in the 17-member bloc and the prospect of
political stalemate could reawaken the threat of dangerous
market instability.
Hasegawa expects Brent to trade within a tight range of $113
and $115 a barrel over the next 24 hours.
Brent is expected to hover above a support at $113.59 for
one more session before breaking this level and falling to
$111.97, while U.S. oil may rebound to $94.17, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
UNITED STATES
Over in the United States, investors await testimony on
Tuesday from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke for further clues of when
the Fed may slow or stop buying bonds.
Financial markets were rattled last week after minutes of
the Fed's January meeting suggested some Fed officials were
mulling scaling back its strong monetary stimulus earlier than
expected. Brent fell nearly 2 percent on Thursday alone, its
steepest since November, during the two-day sell-off fuelled by
those worries. It ended the week down 3 percent.
Markets are also worried about the outcome of budget cuts in
the United States as the White House and the Republicans have so
far failed to reach an agreement. The Republicans want President
Barack Obama to be flexible in how cuts are made, while the
White House says the law forces across-the-board cuts.
With five days left before $85 billion is slashed from U.S.
government budgets, the White House issued more dire warnings
about the harm the cuts will do to Americans, breaking down the
loss of jobs and services to each of the states.
"The Italian election result and the outcome of
Congressional negotiations on the automatic US budget cuts are
the major risk events for this week," Ric Spooner, chief market
analyst at CMC Markets said in a report. "Both have the
potential to influence consensus attitudes toward global risk."
(Editing by Tom Hogue)