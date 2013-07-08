* Brent oil eases on Libya deal, Iraq pipeline
* Dollar dips after hitting three-year high
* Protests in Egypt stoke supply concerns
* U.S. crude hits 14-month high in the wake of jobs data
(Updates to settlement; adds comment)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, July 8 Brent crude oil fell on Monday
as the announced returns of a Libyan oilfield and an Iraqi
pipeline eased concerns about global oil supplies following an
early rally to a three-month high above $108 a barrel because of
continuing unrest in Egypt.
Libya's major Sharara oilfield will resume operations after
an agreement was reached with the armed group that shut it down
last month, a senior Libyan oil source said on Monday. On
Sunday, Libyan officials said they reached an agreement with
security guards who shut down two oil export terminals in the
east of the country to demand better working conditions.
A pipeline from Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan will
resume operations in two to three days following an interruption
caused by a leak, two sources in Iraq's state-run North Oil
Company (NOC) said on Monday.
The drop comes after oil prices posted their biggest weekly
gain in a year last Friday as tension in Egypt rattled markets
and better-than-expected U.S. labor data sparked concern about
the wind-down of the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus.
"The Libyans did restart the export terminal so that lent
itself to today's softer crude values and there definitely is
profit-taking" following last week's gains, said Andy Lebow,
vice-president at Jefferies Bache in New York.
Brent, the European benchmark, settled down 29 cents
at $107.43 a barrel, after hitting $108.04 early in the session,
its highest since April 4.
U.S. crude slipped 8 cents to settle at $103.14 after
earlier touching a new 14-month high of $104.12.
The spread between the two benchmarks settled at $4.29, its
narrowest close since January 2011, after earlier widening out
to $4.76 and narrowing to $3.78 in a volatile day in spread
trading.
"In spite of a slightly lower close, the crude markets are
still receiving underlying support off of a need to maintain
some geopolitical risk premium related to civil unrest in Egypt
that has yet to acquire clarity," wrote Jim Ritterbusch,
president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois, in
a research note.
At least 51 people were killed in Cairo on Monday, medical
sources said. Islamist protesters angered by the military
overthrow of President Mohamed Mursi said they were fired on at
the Cairo military barracks where he was being
held.
Any conflict in the Middle East raises worries of disruption
at major oil-producing areas or oil shipments.
So far, ports and shipping through the Suez Canal - through
which a major portion of the world's oil is shipped - have been
operating normally.
"It is Egypt's position as a major transit point for global
crude oil movements that explains the current concern and
geopolitical risk premium assigned to the goings on in that
country," said a research note from Standard Bank.
(Additional reporting by Peg Mackey in London and Jessica
Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Chris Reese, Andre Grenon
and Chizu Nomiyama)