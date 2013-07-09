* Libya's major Sharara oil field to resume operations
* China inflation picks up, limits room for policy easing
* U.S. crude oil stocks likely fell for 2nd straight week
* Coming Up: API stocks data; 2030 GMT
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, July 9 Brent crude dropped towards
$107 a barrel on Tuesday as investors locked in profits after
prices climbed to a three-month top in the previous session and
as worries about supply for the Middle East eased.
Libya's major Sharara oilfield will resume operations after
an agreement was reached with the armed group that shut it down
last month, while a pipeline from Iraq to the Turkish port of
Ceyhan will start operations in two to three days following an
interruption caused by a leak.
Brent slipped 33 cents to $107.10 by 0351 GMT, after
slipping to a session low of $106.90 earlier and off Monday's
peak of $108.04. U.S. crude fell 14 cents to $103.00,
recovering from a low of $102.71.
"The prices have tracked so much higher in the past few
weeks because of firstly the Syrian civil war escalation and
then the Egyptian crisis," said Vyanne Lai, an economist at
National Australia Bank.
"So oil prices have built up to a point that, unless there
are more major news about intensifying Middle East conflicts,
you're likely to see some form of correction."
Oil prices posted their biggest weekly gain in a year last
Friday, supported by worries that mounting tensions in Egypt
could disrupt traffic through the Suez Canal, via which a major
portion of the world's oil is shipped.
But some of these worries have eased as Egypt's interim head
of state has set a speedy timetable for elections to drag the
country out of crisis, after the military ouster of Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi last week sparked a wave of bloody
protests.
The U.S. dollar resumed gains after slipping off
three-year highs against major currencies earlier, which also
weighed on oil prices. A strong dollar makes commodities priced
in the greenback more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Investors are now eyeing data from China, the world's No.2
oil consumer, that could show growth in the world's
second-largest economy grinding towards a 23-year low, according
to a Reuters poll.
China's annual consumer inflation accelerated more than
expected in June to 2.7 percent as food costs soared, data
showed on Tuesday, limiting room for the People's Bank of China
to loosen policy to underpin the slowing economy.
"The 2.7 percent is still generally a benign number when in
2010 it went up to much more than that, so I wouldn't think it's
something to herald about as fundamentally the Chinese economy
is slowing and industrial data recently pointed out to
contracting manufacturing and industrial production," Lai said.
But oil could draw some support from an expected drop in
U.S. commercial crude stocks in the seven days to July 5 due to
lower imports and higher refinery activity, a Reuters poll of
seven analysts showed on Monday.
The poll, taken before weekly inventory reports from the
American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, forecast that crude stocks fell 3.3 million
barrels on average last week.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)