By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, July 15 Brent futures rose towards
$109 a barrel on Monday as demand growth worries ebbed after
data from China showed the world's second-biggest economy
expanded in line with expectations.
China's GDP grew 7.5 percent in April-June, and while that
marked a slow down in nine of the last 10 quarters, the showing
was a relief for many investors who were primed for a downside
surprise. Industrial output was slightly less than forecast, but
crude runs in the country's refineries and implied oil demand
both rose in June, supporting oil markets further.
Brent crude gained 11 cents to $108.92 a barrel by
0336 GMT, swinging between a high of $109.02 and a low of
$108.61. U.S. oil gained 8 cents to $106.03, recovering
from a low of $105.50 touched earlier in the day.
"Overall, the latest numbers from China were in line with
expectations, there were no huge surprises and it is a
continuation of the soft theme," said Ric Spooner, chief market
analyst at CMC Markets. "But industrial output numbers were
weak, and there is growth risk to the downside, going forward."
China's implied oil demand rose by nearly 10 percent in June
over a weak base a year earlier to 9.94 million barrels per day
(bpd), Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data
showed. Crude runs rose 10.8 percent to 9.636 million bpd, the
highest daily output since February, as refineries boosted
production after maintenance.
The latest numbers out of China helped oil futures extend
gains. Brent settled $1.08 higher on Friday, while U.S. crude
ended up $1.04, led by the biggest surge in gasoline futures
this year as a string of refinery outages stoked concerns about
fuel supplies in the heart of the U.S. summer driving season.
U.S. crude has outperformed Brent for the past two weeks,
narrowing the European benchmark's premium to U.S. crude
CL-LCO1=R to a 2-1/2 year-low of $1.32 at one point on
Thursday. It was around $3 on Monday.
SPREAD
Big hedge funds built up a near-record long position in U.S.
crude oil futures in the week to July 9, helping fuel a
resurgence in the U.S. benchmark.
The latest weekly data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed funds increased their net long futures
and option positions in NYMEX and ICE U.S. crude by more than
26,000 contracts to more than 330,000 during the period, nearing
the record they held amid the Libyan civil war in 2011.
Lingering concerns of supply disruption also provided
further support. Brent has held above $100 for most 2012 and
this year due to tensions between the West and Iran over
Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday
that Iran was getting closer to the "red line" he set for its
nuclear program.
Investors are also watching the regime change in Egypt.
Egypt's interim prime minister filled senior posts on Sunday in
a cabinet that will lead the country under an army-backed "road
map" to restore civilian rule following the overthrow of elected
President Mohamed Mursi.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)