* U.S. Fed expects to scale back stimulus later this year
* Coming up: Fed Chief testimony; 1400 GMT
(Updates with settlement prices)
By Nicolas Medina Mora Perez
NEW YORK, July 17 Brent crude inched higher on
Wednesday while gasoline prices fell slightly after the U.S.
Energy Information Administration reported further draws in
American crude stockpiles and larger-than-expected increases in
gasoline inventories.
The EIA's weekly petroleum data showed a 6.9 million barrel
decrease in American crude stockpiles, extending declines over
the last three weeks to more than 27 million barrels, the
biggest three-week decline on record.
The drop came as imports of crude remained under pressure,
sending oil prices up in the minutes after the report, even as
the data put pressure on gasoline futures.
"People got nervous when they saw the crude data, but
overall it looks like bearish report," said Phil Flynn, an
analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
"Last week products drove us higher amid concerns about
refinery outages and supply, so to see a surprise build in both
gasoline and distillates eased some of the concerns that we
had."
Gasoline stockpiles declined after the EIA reported a large
3 million barrel build in U.S. inventories. Futures prices came
off a four-month high hit on Tuesday.
Brent crude traded up 47 cents to settle at $108.61
a barrel.
West Texas Intermediate gained 48 cents to settle at
$106.48 a barrel. RBOB gasoline fell for the first time
in three days, down just over 2 cents to $3.1101 a gallon.
Technicians have said that both WTI and RBOB were looking
poised for a correction, as both contracts have traded over 70
on the relative strength index (RSI) in recent sessions, a level
generally seen as a sign a commodity has been overbought.
Analysts said that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
lukewarm statement about the central bank's plans to roll back
its economic stimulus did not move the market.
"For now, the reaction in the oil market is pretty muted,"
said Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
"There's no big change in Bernanke's prepared comments. It's
still all about a potential reducing of bond buying by the end
of the year."
Investors remain concerned about interruptions to supplies
from major exporters such as Libya. Armed protesters stormed the
eastern Libyan oil port of Zueitina demanding a halt in export
operations, a witness said.
(Additional reporting by Anna Sussman in New York and Manash
Goswami in Singapore; editing by James Jukwey, Andrew Hay and
Nick Zieminski)