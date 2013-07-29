* Dollar pulls back in Asia ahead of Fed
* Hedge funds bet wrong on US crude before slump
* Explosions rock Libya's Benghazi, protesters take to
streets
* Brent biased to drop to $105.88 -technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, July 29 Brent futures were little
changed above $107 a barrel on Monday as concerns surrounding
demand growth were countered by a weak dollar and fears about
supply disruptions.
Investors have been rattled by a slowdown in China, and are
waiting on manufacturing data to help gauge the demand outlook.
Still, a fall in the dollar on expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve will affirm its low interest rate policy has helped
support crude.
Brent crude slipped 6 cents to $107.11 a barrel by
0351 GMT, after ending 48 cents lower and sliding for a second
straight week. U.S. oil fell 37 cents to $104.33 after
settling 79 cents down.
"Oil will not go up much higher or fall below these levels,
with Brent drawing support from the Forties pipeline issues and
the U.S. benchmark under pressure from rising production in
North Dakota," said Yusuke Seta, a commodity sales manager at
Newedge Japan. "It will be a volatile week for prices with key
data and policy meetings due this week."
Seta expects Brent to trade between $106 and $109 a barrel
this week with the U.S. benchmark hovering around $105. Brent's
premium to the U.S. contract will stay between $3 and $6 a
barrel as the European marker draws support from supply woes.
The North Sea's Forties pipeline has cut pumping rates by
about 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) because of maintenance work,
trade sources said, tightening supply of the crude that
underpins the Brent benchmark.
In the United States, crude output hit its highest since
1990, while crude inventories showed a much smaller fall, data
from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.
DEMAND, SUPPLY OUTLOOK
Hedge funds took huge positive bets on U.S. crude this week
just before the market turned south. Positive wagers placed by
money managers on West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude reached a
new record for the week ended July 23, data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFCT) showed.
"Investors will have to liquidate these positions they have
built up, but the question is when," Seta said.
Investors are eyeing official data this week from China on
its vast manufacturing sector after an initial reading from HSBC
showed activity at its slowest in 11 months in July.
They are also awaiting a two-day policy meeting by the
Federal Reserve starting on Tuesday. If the Fed confirms it will
reduce its bond purchases by September, that will fuel another
commodities sell-off. A delay will spur a rally.
Lingering supply disruption concerns continue to support
prices. Explosions rocked the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on
Sunday, while protests risk new confrontations in Egypt.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)