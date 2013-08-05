* Iran, U.S. signal will to engage as new president Rouhani
takes oath
* U.S. hiring slows in July but jobless rate falls to 4-yr
low
* Renewed protests keep Libya oil exports below half of
normal
* Coming Up: U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI; 1400 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Brent oil rose above $109 a
barrel on Monday after promising China data, but prices may
struggle to hold on to gains as risk premiums come off after
Iran and the United States signalled a fresh will to end the
dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme.
Newly elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who was
sworn in on Sunday, called for dialogue to reduce "antagonism
and aggression". Within hours the United States followed, saying
it was ready to work with Rouhani's government if it were
serious about engagement.
Brent crude gained 5 cents to $109 a barrel by 0257
GMT, after touching as low as $108.30 and hitting an intraday
high of $109.13. U.S. oil fell 2 cents to $106.92, after
slipping to as low as $106.01.
"Given the change of tone in Iran and comments from the
United States, we are seeing risk premiums surrounding the
Middle East and Iran coming off," said Jonathan Barratt, chief
executive of Sydney-based commodity research firm Barratt's
Bulletin. "It is a good change, and will weigh on prices."
The United States and Europe have slapped tough sanctions on
Iran, pushing the country's oil exports down by more than half,
to force it to halt its nuclear programme. Tehran has retaliated
with threats to block a key route that ships most of the oil
exported from the Middle East.
Worries about supply amid the simmering tensions have kept
oil above $100 a barrel for most of 2012 and this year even
though a weak global economy has reduced demand growth.
But a weaker-than-expected jobs report from the United
States, the world's biggest economy and top oil consumer, may
cap oil price gains. The number of jobs outside the farming
sector rose by 162,000 last month, the smallest gain in four
months and below analysts' expectations.
"We are also seeing some adjustments in prices after
Friday's jobs report," Barratt said.
Brent is expected to drop into a range of $106.76-$107.40,
while U.S. oil is expected to drop into a range of
$104.12-$105.02, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao says.
SUPPORT
China's services sector expanded, defying the broad
cooldown, as new business orders recovered from a multi-year low
in a rare sign of resilience.
While positive data from the world's No.2 oil consumer
cushioned prices, crude also got support from worries about
supply from key exporters such as Libya and Iraq and smaller
supplier Yemen.
Libya's oil exports were flowing at less than half of normal
rates on Friday as strikes and protests kept major terminals
shut in one of the worst disruptions to hit the North African
OPEC producer in the past year.
Shipments from Iraq may be cut by between 400,000 and
500,000 barrels per day in September. Tribesmen blew up Yemen's
main oil export pipeline late on Saturday, halting the flow of
crude.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)