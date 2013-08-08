* China July crude imports hit record high of 6.15 mln bpd
* North Sea crude exports to rise in September
* Worker protests spread in Libya, reduce oil output
* U.S. crude inventories down 1.3 mln bbls last wk -EIA
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Brent crude rose towards $108 a
barrel on Thursday, ending a four-day decline as robust Chinese
data signalled the economy of the world's No.2 oil consumer is
stabilising.
China's overall imports and exports in July beat analyst
expectations, with crude oil imports hitting a record 6.15
million barrels per day (bpd).
Brent crude for September delivery was up 40 cents
at $107.84 a barrel at 0409 GMT, after settling at its lowest in
a week following a four-session drop. U.S. crude for September
delivery rose 47 cents to $104.84 a barrel.
"You'll see a lot of analysts turning from Chinese bears to
Chinese bulls," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist
at CMC Global Markets in Sydney.
"There will be a shift in the global view for China and it's
no surprise that commodities like oil are responding to the
pick-up in activity."
But some investors remained cautious as the U.S. Federal
Reserve could roll back its monetary stimulus as soon as next
month, reducing liquidity that has underpinned global markets.
The move could also boost the dollar, weighing on commodities
such as oil that are priced in the currency.
Oil price gains were also capped by easing geopolitical
tensions between Iran and the United States, while crude exports
from the North Sea are scheduled to rise in September after
maintenance.
Iran's new president signalled willingness to negotiate with
the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme but
Tehran-watchers say that window could close as each side waits
for the other to make the first move.
In Libya, workers' protests that have roiled crude
production and exports from the OPEC member remained a key
concern. Output of Libya's main crude oil grade, Es Sider, has
been completely shut down since Tuesday, along with the fields
producing Amna and Sirtica, following strikes at the Es Sider
and Ras Lanuf terminals.
Libya's production is expected to fall further as workers at
the country's Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) plan to
progressively reduce output in protest over management changes
and the company's structure.
Also contributing to lower supply is Iraq where exports are
set to fall sharply in September as major work is carried out at
its vital southern export terminals.
In Yemen, the government said on Wednesday that it has
foiled a plot by al Qaeda to seize two major oil and gas export
terminals and a provincial capital in the east of the
country.
In the United States, crude inventories declined by 1.32
million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration
said on Wednesday, largely in line with the 1.2-million-barrel
reduction analysts had forecast.
The EIA had also reported a small rise in gasoline stocks
against expectations of a decline.
"The EIA inventory report was supportive for WTI spreads and
market neutral for refined products," analysts at CIBC World
Markets Inc wrote in a note, pointing to a 2.25 million barrel
Cushing drawdown that left inventories at the WTI contract
delivery point at the lowest level since March 2012.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)