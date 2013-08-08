* China July crude imports hit record high of 6.15 mln bpd
* North Sea crude exports to rise in September
* Coming up: CFTC commitment of traders report on Friday
(Recasts, adds details, settlement prices.)
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. crude oil fell for a fifth
straight session on Thursday as traders and funds liquidated
long positions to shake some heavy length out of the market only
to repurchase those contracts once the market hit a one-month
low, causing a dramatic price reversal late in the day.
Speculative funds and traders held a record net long
position, indicating they believe prices will rise, in the week
to July 23, according to U.S. government data. Though they
shaved off a small fraction of that position last week, there's
still enough bulk in the market to cause sharp moves, market
watchers said.
Thursday's move was all about the bears "looking for any
excuse to sell this market after it put in a top to take
profit," said Rich Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist and
founder of iitrader.com LLC in Chicago.
U.S. crude oil rallied by about $11 from July 1 to July 19,
hitting a 16-month high of $109.32 a barrel as traders bet its
discount to international benchmark Brent would narrow as
increased pipeline capacity helped clear a glut of crude in the
U.S. Midwest.
Speculators sold long positions to book gains then started
buying them back once the move was overdone, Ilczyszyn and other
brokers said.
Front-month U.S. crude oil futures ended the day 97
cents lower at $103.40, after trading as low as $102.22. Volume
in the front-month West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract hit
its highest level in a month, according to Reuters data.
Brent crude oil prices had pared some losses in afternoon
trading after a rise in tension in the Middle East.
Front-month Brent crude oil ended the session 76
cents lower at $106.68, after hitting a low of $105.85, also its
fifth session settling lower.
U.S. RBOB gasoline futures tumbled to a one-month low
of $2.81 per gallon and had led the oil complex lower during
most of the session, traders and analysts said. RBOB also
rebounded and settled at $2.85 per gallon.
SPREAD TRADING/NORTH SEA
Brent's premium to WTI CL-LCO1=R widened to a one-week
high of $3.84 before settling at $3.28 per barrel. The widening
spread was indicative of "a little unwinding" of the spread
trade and "rolling of contracts", Ilczyszyn said.
Brent oil prices were also weighed down as exports from the
North Sea are scheduled to rise in September.
That news offset the fact that imports of crude oil into
China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, hit a record
high.
The 2013 Atlantic hurricane season is still on track to be
"above normal" though extreme weather is less likely, the top
U.S. government climate agency said. Oil
infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico is vulnerable to storms.
MIDEAST UNREST SUPPORTS
Tightening supplies in major producers Iraq and Libya also
kept Brent crude oil losses in check.
In Libya, workers' protests remain a key concern.
Libya's production is expected to fall further
as workers at its Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) plan to
progressively reduce output in protest over management changes
and the company's structure.
Also contributing to lower supply is Iraq, where exports are
set to fall sharply in September as major work is carried out at
its vital southern export terminals.
In Yemen, the government said on Wednesday it had foiled a
plot by al Qaeda to seize two major oil and gas export terminals
and a provincial capital in the east of the country, while U.S.
drone strikes killed eight suspected al Qaeda militants in Yemen
on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Peg Mackey in London, Florence Tan in
Singapore and Robert Gibbons and Nicolas Medina Mora Perez in
New York.; editing by James Jukwey, Gunna Dickson and Peter
Galloway)