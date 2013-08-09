* China's July crude imports at record high 6.15 mln bpd
* Fed likely to cut back stimulus next month -official
* Libya oil output falls to lowest since 2011
* Coming up: China July industrial output; 0530 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Aug 9 Brent crude climbed above $107
a barrel on Friday, after settling at its lowest in more than a
month in the previous session, as further data from China added
to early signs that the world's top energy consumer may be
stabilising.
Although an imminent rebound in the world's No.2 economy is
still unlikely, steady consumer inflation in July and a slight
easing in producer price deflation held out hope to markets
already buoyed by Thursday's strong trade numbers.
There was an overwhelming improvement in China's commodity
imports in July, with crude oil, iron ore and soybean shipments
all climbing to record highs.
"The markets are probably underestimating the underlying oil
demand in China because of all the recent policy changes that
they had," ANZ analyst Natalie Rampono said, adding that the
country's overseas purchases are expected to further rise in the
second half as new refineries come online.
Brent crude for September delivery was at $107.09,
up 41 cents, by 0307 GMT, after settling at its lowest since
July 4. U.S. crude was at $104.26, up 86 cents, snapping
five days of losses -- its longest losing streak this year.
Despite the price rebound on Friday, both benchmarks are set
to post a weekly loss as investors took profits ahead of
September, when the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to start
paring back its massive stimulus programme.
"The market is factoring in a September pullback in the
Fed's asset purchase programme," Rampono said. "There could
potentially be more profit-taking."
The Fed's move could tighten liquidity that has underpinned
global markets, leading to a firmer dollar and weighing on
commodities priced in the greenback by making them more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
Oil prices could correct this month as speculators liquidate
long positions that have hit record highs, said Yusuke Seta, a
commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan.
U.S. crude could fall further to $102.50, while Brent is
caught in a tight range between $105.40 and $108.20, he said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely begin cutting back on
its stimulus next month as long as economic data continues to
improve, a top Fed official known for his opposition to the
programme said on Thursday.
Traders are also watching the unrest in Libya and the
hurricane season in the Atlantic which could disrupt oil
supplies further and boost prices.
Workers' protests have already slashed Libya's oil output to
the lowest levels since the 2011 civil war and more than halved
its exports.
In the United States, the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season is
still on track to be "above normal" but "extreme levels of
activity" are less likely, a climate agency said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)