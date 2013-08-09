* China's July implied oil demand up 5.5 percent on year
* Strikes, unrest, infrastructure woes cut OPEC supplies
* Libyan oil output falls to lowest since 2011
* North Sea production interrupted
By Nicolas Medina Mora Perez
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. crude oil futures finished
sharply higher on Friday reversing five days of losses in the
largest one-day percentage gain in a week on signs of rising
Chinese demand and concerns about supply disruptions in the
North Sea and the Middle East.
Brent crude recovered from closing at its lowest point in
more than a month in the previous session, but trading was more
active in the New York market, with front-month September
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) leading the gains, sparking sharp
moves in spread trades.
The premium for September crude futures over December crude
CLU3-Z3 widened by as much as $1.03 cents from the prior day's
settlement price to $3.90.
Analysts cited upbeat data from China and more signs of a
sharp fall-off in Libyan oil exports as possible causes for the
appreciation of front contracts.
Market watchers also said a rush to buy back contracts to
cover short positions ahead of the weekend also contributed to
the rally.
"We're bouncing back from five sessions of losses," said
Joseph Posillico, senior vice president of energy derivatives at
Jefferies Bache in New York.
The positive Chinese data buoyed the market and traders
"generally go long in the front two months, and that's going to
lend strength in the spreads as well," he added.
U.S. oil futures for September delivery climbed $2.57 to
settle at $105.95, after hitting a high of $106.24. Brent crude
oil rose $1.54 cents to $108.22. The North Sea
benchmark's premium to its U.S counterpart widened from an
intraday high of $1.78 of to settle at $2.25 per barrel.
Still, both Brent and U.S. oil posted weekly losses as
investors closed their positions before September, when the U.S.
Federal Reserve is expected to start paring back its massive
stimulus program.
Friday's rally helped offset the losses. U.S. oil lost 0.9
per cent for the week, while Brent lost 0.67 percent.
CHINA DATA/SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS
China's factory output grew in July at its fastest pace
since the start of the year, adding to a run of data suggesting
the world's second-largest economy may be stabilising after more
than two years of slumping growth. Crude oil imports rose to a
record, although implied oil demand softened from a four-month
high in June.
"Today was the second day we heard positive news in China,"
said Gene McGillian, an analyst with Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Bullish news out of China coupled with supply disruptions
supported prices. The International Energy Administration (IEA)
said it expected Libya's oil output to show a drop of 600,000
barrels per day to 400,000 bpd in early August, its lowest since
the 2011 conflict.
The Forties Pipeline System in the North Sea was shut down
for a few hours Thursday night, prompting suspension of
production at Buzzard, Britain's largest oilfield and the most
important contributor to the Forties stream that underpins the
Brent crude contract.
Concerns that the shutdown could further delay August
Forties cargoes, which had already suffered delays, helped
support Brent prices.
U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs maintained its 12-month
forecast for Brent oil at $105 a barrel on Friday but said
tighter OPEC supplies and a rise in Chinese net crude oil
imports would push prices up in the near term.
