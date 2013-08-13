* Libya crude exports to resume on Thursday
* Investors eye U.S. data for hint of Fed stimulus strategy
* Reuters poll forecast drop in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, Aug 13 Brent crude steadied under
$109 per barrel on Tuesday following overnight gains that were
underpinned by supply concerns in OPEC nation Libya, with
investors looking ahead to U.S. economic data due later this
week for more clear signals on the timing of stimulus cuts from
the Federal Reserve.
Striking security guards reimposed a two-week-old shutdown
at Libya's two biggest crude export terminals on Monday, hours
after they had reopened, and more oilfields closed in a wave of
protest that is propping up world oil prices.
Seeking to reassure markets Libya's deputy oil minister said
on Tuesday that exports could resume as early as Thursday as
workers and local authorities reached an agreement to end the
strike.
Brent crude was steady at $108.96 a barrel, at 0129 GMT
unchanged from its close in the previous session. Brent had
fallen to a low of $107.43 a barrel on Monday, but rose back
above its 200-day moving average at $108.16, a key technical
marker watched by traders.
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao indicates that Brent is now
expected to face resistance at $109.09 a barrel. U.S. Oil was
down 13 cents at $105.98 a barrel.
"The volatile geopolitical climate in that region is going
to keep prices supported as we go out into the fourth-quarter,"
said Carl Larry, president of the Houston-based consultancy Oil
Outlooks and Opinions.
"But traders will also be cautious not to overreact to every
headline because this uncertainty is the new norm for the
region," said Carl Larry, president of the Houston-based
consultancy Oil Outlooks and Opinions.
Upcoming maintenance work at Iraq's key southern export hub
is expected to cut supplies by 500,000 bpd in September, lending
further support to prices in the medium term.
European refiners are also set to cut processing rates by
around 500,000 bpd on poor profit margins.
U.S. FOCUS
Investors are likely to use economic data out of the United
States this week to decide if the Federal Reserve will start
winding down its monetary stimulus.
The world's largest economy will issue key reports on retail
sales, consumer prices, housing starts, industrial production
and surveys of regional manufacturing in the coming days.
Any reduction in economic stimulus by the Fed will cut the
flow of cheap central bank money that has boosted market
liquidity and bolstered riskier markets like commodities.
"We've seen the hedge funds pulling out of commodities,
including oil already, everyone is on the sidelines and waiting
for some clear signals from the Fed as to when they will start
cutting back stimulus," Larry said.
"The focus is really now on the U.S., a positive outlook on
the U.S. as will be indicated by Fed action will send ripples
throughout the global economy and could very well be the driver
for support on prices going forward."
U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles likely fell last
week, according to seven analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.
The poll, which comes ahead of weekly inventory reports from the
American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Energy information
administration, forecast a 1.5 million barrels draw in crude oil
inventories and a 900,000 barrels fall in gasoline stockpiles.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Michael Perry)