* Brent rebounds near 4-month high after sell-off last week
* Unrest, strikes cut Libyan oil exports to two-year low
* API data shows draw in US crude inventories
* Markets watch the Fed for clues on September tapering
By Jeanine Prezioso and Nicolas Medina Mora Perez
NEW YORK, Aug 13 Oil prices on both sides of the
Atlantic rose for a third straight session on Tuesday because of
worries over supplies from OPEC nations Libya and Iraq.
Brent crude moved back toward a four-month high near $110 a
barrel following last week's sell-off, while U.S. crude hit the
highest level in six sessions, rising above $107.
Labor unrest in Libya has forced oil output to its lowest
since the 2011 civil war, with the country's total oil
production well below 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 1.3
million bpd in June.
This sparked fear of a possible supply shortfall in the
northern hemisphere and boosted prices, analysts said.
Libya's state National Oil Corp. said in a statement to
shippers that it could not provide September loading schedules,
normally due by now, as on-again, off-again strikes paralyse its
ports.
The disruptions can be "manageable" if Saudi Arabia
maintains high production, said Sarah Emerson, managing director
of Energy Security Analysis Inc in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
"The question is how long does it last. Today it's
manageable."
Richard Mallinson, chief policy analyst at London-based
consultancy Energy Aspects, told Reuters Global Oil Forum, that
output was around 400,000 bpd and exports at around 300,000 bpd.
Libya has the capacity to produce about 1.6 million bpd.
Maintenance work at Iraq's key southern oil export hub is
also expected to cut supplies by 500,000 bpd in September,
lending further support to prices in the medium term.
Front-month Brent crude oil futures for September delivery
rose 85 cents to settle at $109.82 a barrel after
touching an intraday high of $110.06, its highest since it hit a
four-month high of $110.09 on Aug. 2.
Brent rose back above its 200-day moving average on Monday
at $108.17, a technical marker watched by traders. The contract
also fully breached the short-term 10-and-15 day moving averages
on Tuesday.
Trading in CME Group Inc's New York Mercantile
Exchange Brent crude oil contract set a record on Tuesday, the
exchange said, at 104,839 contracts, eclipsing the previous high
of 90,390 reached late last week.
Higher oil prices are already taking a toll on oil refiners
in Europe that are expected to cut processing rates by about
500,000 bpd this week due to poor profit margins.
In the United States, front month crude oil futures
rose 72 cents to settle at $106.83 a barrel after trading as low
as $105.56 during the session. U.S. crude's discount to Brent
settled at $2.99 a barrel.
Traders said prices were supported after the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said a tropical wave in the Caribbean might
become a cyclone in the oil-producing Gulf of Mexico in the
coming days.
API DATA
The American Petroleum Institute's weekly report showed on
Tuesday that U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week, although
the decrease in inventories was smaller than expected.
The industry group said that U.S. crude oil stocks fell by
900,000 barrels last week, compared to the 1.5 million barrel
draw forecast by a Reuters poll.
Stocks of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point of
the U.S. oil future fell by 1.4 million barrels, marking the
sixth straight week of draws.
The market's immediate reaction to the data was muted, with
prices remaining close to settlement levels in after-hours
trading.
Traders were also looking for hints on the timeline of the
Federal Reserve's plans to cut its stimulus spending program.
Echoing earlier statements by other officials, Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday that the central bank
could begin tapering its bond-buying policies as early as
September, despite lower-than-expected inflation levels, but it
would only be a "cautious first step" while economic data
remains mixed.