* Investors worry Fed could curb stimulus in Sept
* Libya unable to give clear indication on Sept loadings
* Coming up: U.S. weekly EIA stocks data at 1430 GMT
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Brent crude slipped towards
$109 per barrel on Wednesday as investors fretted that the U.S
Federal Reserve could start curbing its commodity-friendly
stimulus as early as September, but concerns over supply
underpinned prices.
Brent was down 39 cents at $109.43 a barrel at 0121
GMT, while U.S. oil dipped 31 cents to $106.51.
Front-month Brent crude oil futures for September delivery
had risen for a third session on Tuesday, touching their highest
in nearly two weeks at $110.06 a barrel.
"Expect to see a lot of volatility over the next few weeks,
because investors are paring back and holding out in
anticipation not just of U.S. economic data this week, but also
of the Fed meeting on September 17," said Jim Ritterbusch,
president of Chicago-based Ritterbusch & Associates.
U.S. retail sales rose in July, pointing to an acceleration
in consumer spending that could bolster the case at the Fed for
winding down its major economic stimulus programme.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said it was too early
to detail plans for a tapering, but did not rule out the
possibility of it starting next month.
"Right now the market is not trading on fundamentals, most
of the price action we are seeing is primarily speculative based
on assumptions," Ritterbusch said.
Brent rose back above its 200-day moving average on Monday
at $108.17, a technical marker watched by traders. The contract
also fully breached its short-term 10- and 15-day moving
averages on Tuesday.
EYES ON SUPPLY
But concerns over supply disruptions in OPEC members Libya
and Iraq supported prices.
Libya's state National Oil Corp. said in a statement on
Tuesday addressed to shippers that it could not provide
September loading schedules, normally due by now, because of the
unsettled labor issues at its ports which have disrupted
operations.
Meanwhile, maintenance work at Iraq's key southern oil
export hub is also expected to slash supplies by 500,000 barrels
per day in September.
"With the supply issues, and looking at the macroeconomic
picture, it does look a little better now, even Europe is
surprising on the upside," Ritterbusch said.
"But the market is still oversupplied and we don't quite yet
have demand at the kind of levels needed to draw down the
overhang."
The American Petroleum Institute's weekly report showed on
Tuesday that U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week, although
the decrease in inventories was smaller than expected.
"To get demand kick started we'll need to see that
unemployment number get down under 7 percent."
The U.S. unemployment rate has fallen nearly a percentage
point in the last year, though it remains historically high at
7.4 percent.
The world's largest economy will issue a key survey on
manufacturing later on Wednesday.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)