* Libya unable to give clear indication on Sept loadings
* Egypt enters state of emergency
* U.S. weekly oil stockpiles down - EIA
(Updates prices to settlement)
By Anna Louie Sussman and Matthew Robinson
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Brent crude prices rose to a
4-month high over $110 a barrel on Wednesday on concerns about
supply disruptions in Libya and escalating violence in Egypt.
Brent erased early losses after the Egyptian government
declared a state of emergency following clashes between riot
police and supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi in which
dozens were killed.
Interim vice president Mohamed El Baradei resigned from his
post after the clashes, which according to the Egyptian health
ministry killed 149 people. However, shipping sources said
Egypt's Suez Canal, an important supply route for Middle East
oil, had not been impacted by the violence.
"Fresh headlines out of Egypt are the primary concern right
now," said Stephen Schork, editor of The Schork Report in
Villanova, Pennsylvania.
"The situation in Egypt doesn't seem to be getting any
better and in fact it seems to be getting worse."
The market has been focused on regional oil supplies, and
the Egyptian violence came as exports from Libya were already
crimped. The OPEC nation's deputy oil minister said on Wednesday
that production had fallen to 600,000 barrels a day because of
field problems, while the Ras Lanuf terminal remained shut, a
day after the state-run oil company said it could not promise
crude deliveries next month because of labor unrest at its sea
terminals.
Front-month September Brent, which expires on
Thursday, rose 38 cents to settle at $110.20 a barrel after
reaching a new 4-month high of $110.30. The more actively traded
October contract gained 34 cents to settle at $108.82.
Supply concerns around Egypt and Libya, as well as more
delays in North Sea loadings, helped support the front-month
contract. As the September Brent contract neared expiry, it was
holding a $3.27 cent premium over U.S. contract for the same
month. For October, however, the premium was much lower at
$2.26.
September U.S. oil futures rose 2 cents to settle at
$106.85 after a day of choppy trading, reversing earlier losses
of more than $1.
The U.S. crude front-month contract briefly turned positive
after data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
showed a 2.8 million-barrel draw in U.S. crude inventories,
before trading lower for most of the session. Inventories at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point fell for the sixth straight
week, reaching their lowest in 17 months.
(Additional reporting by Lin Noueihed in London, Luke
Pachymuthu in Singapore.; Editing by Andrew Hay and Andre
Grenon)