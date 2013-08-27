* U.S. discusses suspected Syria chemical attack with allies
* Libya resumes crude loading at Marsa al-Brega port
* Weak U.S. data tempers view on Fed tapering
* Coming up: U.S. API weekly oil data; 2030 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Aug 27 Brent crude rose above $111 a
barrel on Tuesday to trade near its highest in five months as
rising tensions over a suspected chemical weapons attack in
Syria raised the prospect of more military action in the Middle
East.
The United States and its allies have met in Jordan for what
could be a council of war, should they decide to punish Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, who has denied using chemical weapons
and blamed rebels for staging such attacks.
Brent crude for October was at $111.18, up 45 cents
by 0307 GMT, after settling down 0.3 percent in the previous
session. Brent hit $111.68 on Monday, its highest since Apr. 2.
U.S. crude for October delivery rose 53 cents to
$106.45 a barrel, after falling 0.5 percent the previous day as
data showed U.S. durable goods orders had dropped the most in
nearly a year.
"Any dips in oil prices will be well supported by tensions
bubbling in Syria as that has the potential to spread into other
parts of the region," Ben Le Brun, a market analyst at
OptionsXpress in Sydney said.
Unrest in the Middle East, which pumps a third of the
world's oil, has supported Brent crude as investors feared that
the crises in Syria and Egypt could spill over to the rest of
the region and disrupt oil supply.
The United States put Syria's Assad on notice on Monday that
it believes he was responsible for using chemical weapons
against civilians last week in what Secretary of State John
Kerry called a "moral obscenity."
In Libya, one of its ports, Marsa al-Brega, has resumed
crude loadings after workers' protests reduced exports from the
OPEC producer to the lowest since its civil war in 2011.
Libya's largest port Es Sider remained shut. The country
warned on Monday that it will attack and destroy any tanker
illegally exporting oil. Its armed forces last week fired at a
Liberian-flagged tanker close to Es Sider port.
In the United States, weak data on home sales and durable
goods orders tempered views that the Federal Reserve could start
paring back stimulus as soon as September.
"We've probably been putting the cart before the horse," Le
Brun said. "If the tapering is pushed back later into 2013, that
should be supportive of risk assets such as gold and oil."
The American Petroleum Institute will release later on
Tuesday weekly oil stocks data.
A preliminary Reuters poll showed that U.S. commercial crude
stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week as refinery
utilisation rates were at high levels, and gasoline inventories
likely dipped primarily due to seasonal factors.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)